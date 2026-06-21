Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appoints Kaleo Kenui as General Manager

Kaleo Kenui

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa , situated on award-winning Kā‘anapali Beach at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a “Black Rock,” announced the appointment of Kaleo Kenui as general manager. He brings nearly three decades of hospitality leadership experience across full-service resorts and Marriott Select Brand properties to the Maui property.

Most recently, Kenui served as dual general manager of Residence Inn and AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea from 2016 to 2026. He led both hotels to numerous achievements, including earning Opening Hotel of the Year honors for overseeing the opening of Hawai‘i’s first AC Hotel by Marriott in Wailea while consistently driving strong performance and cultivating a culture of service excellence.

He also held director of operations roles at several premier resorts, including Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui, and Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Earlier in his career, Kenui contributed to several successful hotel openings, including Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Oceanside and Courtyard by Marriott Maui Kahului Airport, and played a key role supporting operational systems transitions across Marriott’s Hawai‘i full-service properties.

“I am truly honored to lead Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, a place that holds such deep meaning for our community and for so many guests who have created lasting memories here,” said Kenui. “Pu‘u Keka‘a is iconic not only for its beauty, but for the stories and traditions it represents. I look forward to building on the resort’s legacy with our talented team, supporting our community, and creating enriching experiences that celebrate the spirit of Maui.”

Kenui has been recognized with numerous industry honors, including:

Residence Inn Opening Hotel of the Year (2016).

Marriott Select Brands Western Region General Manager of the Year (2022).

Diamond General Manager Award (2023).

He has also served on the Wailea Community Association Board and championed community stewardship initiatives, including the adoption and quarterly cleanup of two miles along Pi‘ilani Highway. In addition, Kenui helped establish Hawai‘i’s first Children’s Miracle Network Torch Relay and continues to support the annual fundraising effort benefiting Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, which has raised more than $100,000 for local families since the initiative’s launch.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, ʻĀnuenue Lawn.

For more information and reservations about Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, visit www.sheratonmaui.com .