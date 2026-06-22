2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a Awards
The annual Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a returned to Central Maui on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in a vibrant commemoration honoring aliʻi, Hawaiian culture, and community. The parade traveled along Kaʻahumanu Avenue from Mahalani Street to Kahului Beach Road, where crowds of spectators gathered to cheer on participants and celebrate the rich traditions of Hawaiʻi.
Following the parade, festivities continued at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, featuring entertainment by Micah Manzano, multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group Waipuna, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, and Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi.
2026 Parade Awards
Walking/Marching Division
1st Place – Maui Music Mission
2nd Place – Boy Scouts
3rd Place – Da Maui Hammahz
Decorated Vehicle/Float Division
1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau
2nd Place – King’s Cathedral & Chapels
3rd Place – Sacred Hearts
2026 Pāʻū Court
Princess of Hawaiʻi Island – Daphne Emmalani Lukela
Princess of Maui – Destiny-Joy Kuʻupuamakamae Makamae Alipio
Princess of Niʻihau – Mary-Ann Kobatake
Princess of Kahoʻolawe – Leinaʻala Padelford
Princess of Kauaʻi – Tammy Cabanilla-Aricayos
Princess of Molokaʻi – Kaimilani Kamai
Princess of Lānaʻi – Elikapeka Ah Puck
Princess of Oʻahu – Gabrielle Berce
Perpetual Trophy
Island of Kauaʻi
Outstanding Pāʻū Unit
1st Place – Kauaʻi
2nd Place – Molokaʻi
3rd Place – Niʻihau
Pāʻū Princess
1st Place – Molokaʻi
2nd Place – Hawaiʻi
3rd Place – Lānaʻi
Pooper Scooper Award
1st Place – Kahoʻolawe
2nd Place – Niʻihau
3rd Place – Kauaʻi
“Today was incredibly hot, and with perfect beach weather across Maui, everyone had plenty of options for how to spend their day,” said Parade Coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “The fact that so many people chose to be here means a great deal to all of us. You could have gone to the beach, but instead you came to witness the paʻu riders and the culmination of their year-long journey to this road. You came to celebrate our culture, support our communities, and honor the many hula dancers who shared their talent and aloha through their performances. Mahalo to everyone who came out, cheered on the riders, supported the performers, and helped make this event such a special celebration of Hawaiian traditions.”
On Dec. 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Originally, the people of Hawai‘i wanted to mark the legacy of Lot Kapūaiwa (Kamehameha V) on his birthday, Dec/ 11. Being the humble chief that he was, he opted to honor his grandfather instead and pushed the holiday as far away from his (Lot’s) birthday as possible, hence the arbitrary date of June 11. Thus, June 11, 1872, was the very first Kamehameha Day holiday ever celebrated.
Special thanks was extended to Roving Marshals, Mary Klein, Kathleen Birmingham, and Garrett Montalvo and to committee members Kimo Lum, Gena Lay Rickard, Kathleen Birmingham, and Moanikeala Whittle-Wagner, Maui Commissioner.
Parade and hō‘olaule‘a footage is available on Facebook at: facebook.com/nkcpph
The Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a also extended gratitude to the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Kilohana by CNHA, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5 FM, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club, Hertz Car Rental, Festivals of Aloha, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Akamai Broadcasting, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and Kamehameha Schools Kaiaulu for their support and partnership.