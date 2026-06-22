2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a Awards

NKCPPH 2026. PC: Daryl Fujiwara

The annual Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a returned to Central Maui on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in a vibrant commemoration honoring aliʻi, Hawaiian culture, and community. The parade traveled along Kaʻahumanu Avenue from Mahalani Street to Kahului Beach Road, where crowds of spectators gathered to cheer on participants and celebrate the rich traditions of Hawaiʻi.

Following the parade, festivities continued at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, featuring entertainment by Micah Manzano, multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group Waipuna, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, and Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi.

2026 Parade Awards

Walking/Marching Division

1st Place – Maui Music Mission

2nd Place – Boy Scouts

3rd Place – Da Maui Hammahz

Decorated Vehicle/Float Division

NKCPPH 2026. PC: Daryl Fujiwara

1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau

2nd Place – King’s Cathedral & Chapels

3rd Place – Sacred Hearts

2026 Pāʻū Court

Princess of Hawaiʻi Island – Daphne Emmalani Lukela

Princess of Maui – Destiny-Joy Kuʻupuamakamae Makamae Alipio

Princess of Niʻihau – Mary-Ann Kobatake

Princess of Kahoʻolawe – Leinaʻala Padelford

Princess of Kauaʻi – Tammy Cabanilla-Aricayos

Princess of Molokaʻi – Kaimilani Kamai

Princess of Lānaʻi – Elikapeka Ah Puck

Princess of Oʻahu – Gabrielle Berce

Perpetual Trophy

Island of Kauaʻi

Outstanding Pāʻū Unit

NKCPPH 2026. PC: Daryl Fujiwara

1st Place – Kauaʻi

2nd Place – Molokaʻi

3rd Place – Niʻihau

Pāʻū Princess

NKCPPH 2026. PC: Daryl Fujiwara

1st Place – Molokaʻi

2nd Place – Hawaiʻi

3rd Place – Lānaʻi

Pooper Scooper Award

NKCPPH 2026. PC: Daryl Fujiwara

1st Place – Kahoʻolawe

2nd Place – Niʻihau

3rd Place – Kauaʻi

“Today was incredibly hot, and with perfect beach weather across Maui, everyone had plenty of options for how to spend their day,” said Parade Coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “The fact that so many people chose to be here means a great deal to all of us. You could have gone to the beach, but instead you came to witness the paʻu riders and the culmination of their year-long journey to this road. You came to celebrate our culture, support our communities, and honor the many hula dancers who shared their talent and aloha through their performances. Mahalo to everyone who came out, cheered on the riders, supported the performers, and helped make this event such a special celebration of Hawaiian traditions.”

On Dec. 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Originally, the people of Hawai‘i wanted to mark the legacy of Lot Kapūaiwa (Kamehameha V) on his birthday, Dec/ 11. Being the humble chief that he was, he opted to honor his grandfather instead and pushed the holiday as far away from his (Lot’s) birthday as possible, hence the arbitrary date of June 11. Thus, June 11, 1872, was the very first Kamehameha Day holiday ever celebrated.

Special thanks was extended to Roving Marshals, Mary Klein, Kathleen Birmingham, and Garrett Montalvo and to committee members Kimo Lum, Gena Lay Rickard, Kathleen Birmingham, and Moanikeala Whittle-Wagner, Maui Commissioner.

Parade and hō‘olaule‘a footage is available on Facebook at: facebook.com/nkcpph

The Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hō‘olaule‘a also extended gratitude to the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Kilohana by CNHA, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5 FM, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club, Hertz Car Rental, Festivals of Aloha, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Akamai Broadcasting, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and Kamehameha Schools Kaiaulu for their support and partnership.