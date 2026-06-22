Hale Makua holds online silent auction and golf tournament in celebration of 80 years of service

This year marks 80 years of service for Hale Makua, which provides a continuum of healthcare services on Maui including skilled-nursing, rehabilitation, care homes, adult day health, home health, and care management. One way that Hale Makua is celebrating this major milestone is at its 6th annual fundraiser golf tournament and online silent auction, where proceeds go toward benefiting its residents, patients and programs.

The Hale Makua Golf Tournament is being held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The tournament is made possible through donations by its sponsors including ʻOhana Pacific Health, Goodfellow Bros, First Hawaiian Bank, Mi-Health, and Maui Health System. Though this popular tournament has been sold out, Hale Makua’s online silent auction fundraiser is open for bids through Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The online silent auction is open to the public, and individuals can bid on a variety of donated items and experiences from generous local businesses and supporters. Featured auction items include gift certificates for dining, resort stays, activities, and locally made products. Silent auction items were donated by businesses such as Takamiya Market, Mama’s Fish House, Outrigger Kāʻanapali, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, The Mauian Hotel, Royʻs Kāʻanapali, Mahina, Longevity Health Center, Aliʻi Kula Lavender, Matsumoto Studio, Musubee Maui, and many other local businesses.

“Since 1946, Hale Makua has had the privilege of caring for Maui’s kūpuna and supporting local families,” said Wesley Lo, CEO of Hale Makua. “Hale Makua was started by the local community when they realized that there was no place for Maui’s kūpuna to receive long-term care. They came together to raise funds, formed a board of directors, and volunteers helped build the first Hale Makua facility in Happy Valley. Eight decades later, we continue to honor that legacy by responding to the changing needs of our community through additional workforce development programs, healthcare services and infrastructure. The support we receive today reflects the same spirit of community, compassion and generosity that inspired Hale Makua’s founding 80 years ago.”

To support Hale Makua’s 80-year legacy of serving Maui’s kūpuna, community members can make a donation at halemakua.org/donate or participate in the online silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Hale Makua through the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, where eligible donations receive matching funds, further supporting Hale Makua’s mission and the wide range of services it provides to Maui’s seniors and families.

Hale Makua’s Online Silent Auction Fundraiser

Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2026

Visit: https://halemakua.info/silentauction