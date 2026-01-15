Hale Makua announces new ‘CarePlex’ and workforce housing initiatives on Maui

Rendering – CarePlex Front entryway. Photo Credit: Hale Makua/Guerin Glass Architects

Hale Makua Health Services, a Maui-born nonprofit serving the island for 80 years, today announced two landmark projects inspired by the community.

The first project is an innovative health care complex in collaboration with Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association (HMSA) currently referred to as the “CarePlex.” The second project is a 100-unit workforce housing development. Together, these projects represent a bold, homegrown solution to Maui’s intertwined crises of health care access, workforce shortages, and housing affordability.

Rendering – Workforce Housing Site Plan Rendering within Kahului Community Center Park- Aerial view. Photo Credit: Hale Makua/Alakaʻi Development.

At a time when the state is focusing on strengthening services for neighbor islands and rural areas, the CarePlex brings a distinct, community-grounded approach. The project was conceived from decades of conversations with both community members and partners and developed by a local nonprofit organization that has cared for Maui’s residents for many generations.

“What began as a plan to expand long-term care for our community and kūpuna grew into something far more powerful,” said Wesley Lo, CEO of Hale Makua. “Maui has always been a strong community with residents who look out for one another, and as we discussed with our board members and listened to our kūpuna, families, caregivers, and local workforce, we heard their hopes for what health care on Maui could be. We are building on that spirit of community through the CarePlex and workforce housing projects as we aim to create a healthier, more resilient Maui supported by a shared sense of responsibility. These projects allow us to shape Maui’s future and help ensure the next generation can continue to call this island home.”

(Left to right): Wesley Lo, CEO, Hale Makua and Mark Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., CEO, HMSA Photo Credit: HMSA.

Looking ahead, Lo plans to transition later this year from his role as CEO of ʻOhana Pacific Health to focus exclusively as CEO of Hale Makua, reinforcing the importance of these projects and his commitment to strengthening health care access and community stability on Maui.

“Caring for the people of Hawaiʻi and collaborating with health care partners are at the core of HMSA’s mission,” said Mark Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., CEO, HMSA. “We’re committed to strengthening health care resilience in Central Maui through the new CarePlex facility. This visionary partnership model with Hale Makua will expand access to health care and support the overall health and well-being of the Maui community.”

Community solution for Maui’s health care challenges

Rendering – CarePlex Street View Photo Credit: Hale Makua/Guerin Glass Architects

With strong community input, Hale Makua began planning an expansion of its rehabilitation services to address growing care needs on Maui. Following the Maui 2023 wildfires, those conversations broadened as the County of Maui Office of Economic Development convened the Maui Economic Recovery Commission in January 2024, bringing together community leaders and key stakeholders to identify solutions that would support Maui’s recovery.

Through a working group led by Hale Makua, which includes representatives from HMSA, the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (UHMC), the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, and various County of Maui departments, a more comprehensive vision emerged. Together, the group identified the need for an integrated approach that would expand access to health care and strengthen the local health care and education workforce.

The group recognized Maui as having one of the most severe health care shortages in the state with a 41% physician shortfall, an unmet demand for specialty care services at 60%, and surgical shortages at 28%. Maui residents also face long wait times for health care services that require residents, especially kūpuna, to travel off-island for routine procedures. The inconvenience of travel and lack of physicians creates barriers that discourage residents from seeking care, resulting in a greater risk for medical emergencies or long-term health issues.

In response, the concept of the CarePlex was formed as a comprehensive, community-driven solution to address these shortfalls and improve access to health care on Maui.

Hale Makua will own and operate a higher-acuity rehabilitation center within the CarePlex, serving kūpuna and individuals recovering from complex conditions such as strokes and serious injuries. To further expand access to care, Hawaiʻi’s largest health insurer, HMSA, agreed to co-develop additional components of the CarePlex to include a state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and a physician clinic. These facilities are intended to allow Maui residents to receive same-day surgical care on-island and to help attract both residents and visiting specialist physicians to practice locally.

The ASC and physician clinic are designed to support both on-island physicians who live and practice on Maui, as well as off-island specialty physicians who can travel to Maui to provide same-day procedures at the ASC and care for patients through the physician clinic. The physician clinic is also intended to provide comprehensive women’s health and maternal care.

“Expanding access to health care across rural Hawaiʻi has been a central focus for our administration,” said Gov. Josh Green. “The CarePlex reflects the kind of community-driven solution we set out to support, bringing care closer to home and strengthening Maui’s health care workforce.”

Key components of the CarePlex:

Kahului Rehabilitation Center (owned and operated by Hale Makua) 56 skilled nursing and intermediate-care beds, plus physical, occupational and speech therapy services

Ambulatory Surgery Center (developed with HMSA)

Medical clinic focused on women’s health and specialty care (developed with HMSA)

New workforce housing

Workforce Housing Site Plan Rendering within Kahului Community Center Park. Photo Credit: Hale Makua/Alakaʻi Development

A second major project also emerged from discussions led by Hale Makua through the Maui Economic Recovery Commission. A 100-unit workforce rental complex targeted for:

Entry-level health care and education workers

Families displaced by the 2023 Maui wildfires

In partnership with Alaka‘i Development, Hale Makua plan to build a multifamily residential community designed to give Maui’s essential workers a place to live, work, and build a sustainable future for their families. This effort responds directly to the island’s urgent need for accessible housing for Maui residents, which was further exacerbated by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

With affordable housing limited on Maui, the community’s ability to retain its workforce on island has become increasingly difficult. This challenge is reflected in more than 430 unfilled health care positions on Maui and around 180 unfilled educational positions in the state. By expanding access to housing for Maui’s workforce, strengthening career development pathways, and supporting wages that allow residents to stay on Maui and thrive, this initiative tackles the underlying challenges driving the island’s workforce shortage. The Department of Education is also looking into developing workforce initiatives that will allow more residents to pursue stable careers in education, further supporting Maui families and the island’s essential workforce.

The Maui County Council demonstrated support of this project through Resolution 25-139, CD1, outlining the County’s intent to pursue a future land transfer at the Kahului Community Center Park for the project site.

“This crucial project shows what’s possible when strong local partners come together for Maui Nui. Hale Makua, Alakaʻi Development and other key partners are delivering more than housing— they’re providing stability for our health care and education workers and families who were displaced by the 2023 wildfires,” County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Workforce housing like this 100-unit rental complex in Kahului helps ensure that the people who care for our kūpuna, teach our keiki and serve our community can continue to live and work on Maui.”

Growing Maui’s Workforce Pipeline

Over the years, Hale Makua in partnership with UH Maui College has launched several health care workforce development programs including one of Hawaiʻi’s most successful health care workforce programs: the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) to Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Bridge Program.

ʻOhana Pacific Health, which supports and manages Hale Makua and other health care entities across the state, has helped produce around 60 new nurses through its workforce programs in partnership with Hale Makua, with more graduating each year.

As the program expanded its partnerships, health care organizations across Maui are benefiting from its successes. Hale Makua remains at the forefront with UH Maui College in driving these visionary workforce development programs, helping support the future of health care on Maui and statewide.

The CarePlex will allow Hale Makua to scale this proven model, developing the next generation of local CNAs, nurses, and health care leaders.

Hale Makua’s list of workforce development programs includes:

Earn and Learn Nurse Aide Training Program

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Program (launched in 2018 and later evolved into the CNA to LPN Bridge Program)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to LPN Bridge Program (operating since 2023; allows a working CNA to advance to become a nurse while continuing to earn income)

Upcoming LPN to Registered Nurse (RN) Program (anticipated Spring 2027)

Rooted in Maui, Supported by the Community

As a nonprofit with deep island roots, Hale Makua has long relied on collaborative partnerships and broad community support, including strong backing from county, state, and federal leaders. Philanthropy makes a meaningful impact not only on Hale Makua’s growth and stability, but on the strength and well-being of the broader Maui community.

In 2020, both the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and Harold K.L. Castle Foundation provided generous funding to support the further development of Hale Makua’s health care career pathway programs. Philanthropy also continues to play a huge role in Hale Makua’s ability to help support its everyday operations.

So far, Hale Makua’s CarePlex and workforce housing initiatives have received:

Strong support from Maui County leadership including Mayor Richard Bissen, former Mayors Alan Arakawa and Michael Victorino, and the Maui County Council

Support from Governor Josh Green and members of the Maui Legislative Contingent

Federal support through congressional earmarks led by Senator Brian Schatz

Grant-in-Aid funding

Philanthropic contributions from partners like the Kosasa Foundation and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation

“Hale Makua’s CarePlex and workforce housing projects represent a transformative initiative that directly align with our mission of building a more vibrant and equitable community where all Hawai‘i residents can thrive. The wildfires intensified an already critical housing shortage on Maui, and we’ve seen the devastating impact on our essential workforce,” said Terry George, CEO and President of HCF. “When our teachers, nurses, and essential workers can live in the communities they serve, our entire island benefits. We are proud to partner with Hale Makua to forge a solution that addresses housing affordability while strengthening career pathways and supporting sustainable wages. More than just building homes, Hale Makua ensures Maui’s essential workers can build their futures here, and that our island communities remain strong and resilient.”

While these early commitments have provided critical momentum, additional funding will be needed to fully realize both the CarePlex and workforce housing projects and ensure long-term sustainability for Maui’s health care future.

Hale Makua’s commitment to the community also includes ensuring the project is respectful of Maui’s culture and legacy. As the projects move forward, Hale Makua plans to continue engaging with Maui County’s Department of ʻŌiwi Resources to help guide a thoughtful and culturally appropriate approach.

Together, these projects will create construction and long-term health care jobs, keep local families and skilled workers on island, reduce the need for off-island medical travel, and strengthen Maui’s capacity to care for kūpuna and future generations. At its core, this is a community-driven effort, and one that is uniquely Maui.