Maui News

Hikers airlifted from Haleakalā Crater after experiencing difficulty due to altitude

June 22, 2026, 7:34 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Haleakalā photo by Wendy Osher.

A pair of hikers from Austin, Texas, was airlifted from Haleakalā Crater on Monday, June 22, 2026, after experiencing altitude-related difficulties. The man and woman were unable to hike back to the crater rim and contacted National Park Service Rangers for assistance.

Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter flew into the crater and located the pair. They were evacuated by Air 1 and taken to Kula Park where they were further evaluated by awaiting firefighters from Kula Fire Station.

The incident was reported at 12:49 p.m. and emergency responders concluded response at 2:38 p.m.

Responding units included: Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, Engine 13 (Kula), and National Park Service Rangers.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu