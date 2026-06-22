Hikers airlifted from Haleakalā Crater after experiencing difficulty due to altitude

Haleakalā photo by Wendy Osher.

A pair of hikers from Austin, Texas, was airlifted from Haleakalā Crater on Monday, June 22, 2026, after experiencing altitude-related difficulties. The man and woman were unable to hike back to the crater rim and contacted National Park Service Rangers for assistance.

Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter flew into the crater and located the pair. They were evacuated by Air 1 and taken to Kula Park where they were further evaluated by awaiting firefighters from Kula Fire Station.

The incident was reported at 12:49 p.m. and emergency responders concluded response at 2:38 p.m.

Responding units included: Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, Engine 13 (Kula), and National Park Service Rangers.