M3.8 earthquake at Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo likely due to stress within west flank of Maunaloa

Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo earthquake. PC: USGS/ HVO

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake occurred 13 miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 3 miles below sea level at 6:20 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The earthquake had no apparent impact on the magmatic systems of either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to stress within the west flank of Maunaloa volcano, according to the HVO. “This earthquake is probably not related to the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22, which was related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying rigid mantle,” the HVO reports.

Weak shaking was reported during this event, which is not expected to cause significant damage.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

There were more than 38 Felt Reports recorded within the first hour of the quake (http://earthquake.usgs.gov/dyfi/), which was widely Feld on the southern and western areas of Hawaiʻi Island.