Maui Fire Department announces recent promotions

The Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety announced the following promotions:

Fire Captain:

Shane Adolpho, Nikolai Reuss and Jack Smith were promoted to the rank of Fire Captain. PC: MFD

Shane Adolpho

Nikolai Reuss

Jack Smith

Firefighter III:

Jerime Storey, Steven Warther, Brandt Saki and Avinash Singh have been promoted to the rank of Firefighter III. PC: MFD

Jerime Storey

Steven Warther

Brandt Saki

Avinash Singh

Firefighter II:

Shaun Walsh was promoted to the rank of Firefighter II. PC: MFD

Shaun Walsh

Shane Adolpho joined the Maui Fire Department in 2005. As a Firefighter, he was initially assigned to Ladder 14 in Wailea, then moved to Engine 9 in Hoʻolehua. In 2013 he came to Engine 10 in Kahului. In 2014 he was promoted to Firefighter II, working on Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10 in Kahului. In 2021 he was promoted to Firefighter III, working at Engine 4 in Kaunakakai, Engine 1 in Wailuku, and Engine 10 in Kahului. When the new Battalion Chief Aide positions were created in 2025, Adolpho moved into one of those positions. With his promotion, he will lead Engine 14 in Wailea. Adolpho is a 1994 graduate of Molokaʻi High and Intermediate. He and his wife reside in Wailuku.

Nikolai Reuss joined the Department in 2009. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 14 in Wailea, before moving to Engine 10 in Kahului. In 2016 he was promoted to Firefighter II, serving on both Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10 in Kahului. In 2020 he was promoted to Firefighter III, returning to Engine 10. With his promotion, he will lead Ladder 3 in Lahaina. Reuss is a 1993 graduate of Lahainaluna High School, and a 1998 graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He and his wife reside in Wailuku.

Jack Smith joined the Maui Fire Department in 2009. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 14 in Wailea, before moving to Engine 2 in Paia, and Engine 10 in Kahului. Promoted to Firefighter II in 2017, he worked on Hazmat 10 in Kahului. In 2020 he was promoted to Firefighter III, driving Tanker 14 in Wailea, before moving to Engine 2 in Pāʻia. With his promotion, he will lead Engine 8 on Lānaʻi. Smith is a 1998 graduate of Kwajalein Jr/Sr High School, and a 2002 graduate of the

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He and his wife reside in Pāʻia.

Jerime Storey joined the Department in 2011. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 14 in Wailea, before moving to Engine 10 in Kahului. He was promoted to Firefighter II in 2017, serving on both Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10 in Kahului. With his promotion, he will join the Training Bureau. Storey is a 1997 graduate of Maui High School. He and his wife reside in Kīhei.

Steven Warther joined the Maui Fire Department in 2011. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 13 in Kula, before moving to Engine 10 in Kahului. In 2019 he was promoted to Firefighter II, serving on both Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10 in Kahului. With his promotion, he will join the Training Bureau. Warther is a 2001 graduate of Pope John XXIII Regional High School, and a 2005 graduate of Indiana University. He and his wife reside in Kula.

Brandt Saki joined the Department in 2017. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 9 in Hoʻolehua, before moving to Engine 7 in Hāna, and Engine 5 in Makawao. With his promotion, he will join the Health and Safety Bureau. Saki is a 2009 graduate of Maui High School and attended the University of Hawaiʻi in Hilo. He and his wife reside in Pukalani.

Avinash Singh joined the Maui Fire Department in 2019. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Ladder 14 in Wailea, before moving to Ladder 3 in Lahaina. In 2025 he was promoted to Firefighter II and worked on Hazmat 10 in Kahului. With his promotion, he will join the Training Bureau. Singh is a 2014 graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus, and a 2018 graduate of Chaminade University of Honolulu. He and his wife reside in Wailuku.

Shaun Walsh joined the Department in 2020. As a Firefighter he was assigned to Engine 4 in Kaunakakai, before moving to Engine 5 in Makawao, Engine 2 in Pāʻia, and Engine 10 in Kahului. With his promotion, he will move to Rescue 10 in Kahului. Walsh is a 2009 graduate of King Kekaulike High School and attended the University of Hawaiʻi Maui Campus. He and his wife reside in Haʻikū.

All these promotions were effective on or before June 1, 2026.