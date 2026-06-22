Maui’s Hale Kau Kau reports record meal numbers in May; volunteers needed

Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau.

Hale Kau Kau, the 35-year-old daily meals program at St. Theresa Church in South Maui, delivered its highest number of meals ever for a month in May, according to President Barry Rosenfeld.

The organization delivered 3,475 meals to kūpuna and people with disabilities, an average of 112 meals per night. Onsite in Kīhei, 2,625 meals were provided to anyone experiencing food insecurity, no questions asked, an average of 85 dinners each night. That made both totals the highest monthly numbers ever for Hale Kau Kau’s homebound delivery and onsite meal programs.

The organization continues to deliver meals to the Maui Food Bank in Kahului and has recently agreed to provide lunch once a week to the Lahaina Resource and Recovery Center.

For the organization’s motivation, Rosenfeld cited Proverbs 14:31: “Those who oppress the poor revile their Maker, but those who are kind to the needy honor him.”

With community need increasing, Hale Kau Kau is seeking more volunteers. Kitchen helpers work three-hour shifts, and delivery drivers need to set aside two and a half hours. The organization is asking volunteers to help just two to four times a month.

Those interested in volunteering may contact Rosenfeld at 808-446-0799 or via email at brosenfeld1@gmail.com.