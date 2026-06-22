University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranked among world’s top universities by US News and World Report

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa was named among the world’s leading universities in the 2026-27 U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings, reflecting its strong research performance and academic reputation.

Two subjects at the university’s flagship campus on Oʻahu also placed in the world’s top 50. Another four were ranked in the world’s top 150.

Courtesy Photo: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa placed in the top 2% internationally and top 4.3% nationally overall. It came in at No. 110 in the nation, out of more than 2,600 4-year institutions, and No. 482 worldwide, out of more than 25,000 colleges and universities.

Several disciplines were highly ranked in the best global universities subject rankings:

No. 20: Marine and freshwater biology.

Marine and freshwater biology. No. 42: Meteorology and atmospheric sciences.

Meteorology and atmospheric sciences. No. 77 (tie): Space science.

Space science. No. 90: Geosciences.

Geosciences. No. 140 (tie): Arts and humanities.

Arts and humanities. No. 144: Ecology.

The rankings assessed universities largely on research performance, global and regional reputation, publications and citations.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our faculty, students and staff to advancing knowledge that serves Hawaiʻi, the Pacific and communities around the world,” said incoming University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Chancellor and Interim Provost Vassilis Syrmos in a university release. “At [University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa], we are committed to providing opportunities for students to learn through discovery, tackle complex challenges and contribute meaningful solutions that make a difference locally and globally.”

The U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities rankings are designed to help prospective students compare institutions worldwide while highlighting universities with strong research programs and global impact.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa also received these recent notable rankings:

2026 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings.

2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject.

2025 U.S. News and World Report best online programs.

2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject.