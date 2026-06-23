51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Festival returns July 23-25 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Hawai‘i’s next generation of hula dancers will take center stage at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center July 23-25, 2026, for the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, one of Hawai‘i’s most cherished cultural traditions now under the stewardship of the Hawaiian Council.
The competition will immediately follow the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention (July 20-22), creating a weeklong celebration of Hawaiian culture and leadership.
Founded in 1976, the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival has helped to cultivate generations of young hula practitioners while honoring the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani. Today, it remains one of Hawai‘i’s longest running and most respected keiki hula events.
“For more than 50 years, this competition has helped nurture young haumāna while strengthening the connection between culture, community and future generations,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “We are honored to carry forward the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani and provide a place where our keiki can learn, grow and share their ʻike through hula. Investing in our keiki is how we ensure our culture and traditions continue to thrive.”
This year’s invitation-only competition will feature 15 hālau from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island. Keiki ages 6 to 12 will compete in both kahiko and ʻauana, including the Miss and Master Keiki Hula competitions, while showcasing the traditions, values, and cultural knowledge passed down through their kumu hula and hālau.
The competition schedule includes:
Thursday, July 23 (6 – 9:30 p.m.)
- Miss Keiki Hula Competition
- Master Keiki Hula Competition
- Soloist Awards Ceremony
Friday, July 24 (6 – 9 p.m.)
- Group Hula Kahiko Competition
Saturday, July 25 (noon – 4 p.m.)
- Group Hula ʻAuana Competition
- Group Awards Ceremony
Throughout the weekend, attendees can also explore the Keiki Hula Market, featuring more than 50 local vendors curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi. The marketplace will showcase Hawaiʻi-made products, artisans, small businesses and keiki entrepreneurs, creating additional opportunities to support local businesses while celebrating Hawaiian culture.
Three-day passes are available for $30 for adults (13 and older) and $25 for keiki (ages 5-12). Children under age 5 are admitted free. All tickets are sold as three-day general admission passes, providing access to all competitions and festival activities.
Visit KeikiHula.org to purchase tickets. Community members can also support one of the 15 participating hālau by purchasing tickets through their hālau’s unique link on the website. For every ticket sold, $5 will go back to the hālau, helping to offset competition-related expenses – a meaningful way to support the keiki and kumu hula preparing for the competition.
Participating hālau:
|HĀLAU
|KUMU HULA
|ISLAND
|Hālau Kala’akeakauikawēkiu
|Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor
|Hawai‘i Island (Kona)
|Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala
|Breeze Pavao
|Kaua‘i
|Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi
|Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes
|Maui
|Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka
|Napua Silva
|Maui
|Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua
|Kamaka Kukona
|Maui
|Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua
|Robert Keano Kaupu IV
|O‘ahu
|Hālau Hula o Kamuela
|Kauʻi Kamanaʻo & Kunewa Mook
|O‘ahu
|Hālau Hula ‘o Nāpunaheleonāpua
|Rich Pedrina & Blaine Nohara
|O‘ahu
|Halau Hula ‘o Pukaiʻikapuaokalani
|Darcey Moniz
|O‘ahu
|Hālau I Ka Lima Kuhi Lani
|TC & Kalimakuhilani Southard
|O‘ahu
|Hālau I Ka Wēkiu
|Hōkūlani Chong & Kawehionāpua Romias
|O‘ahu
|Hālau Nā Mamo o Pu’uanahulu
|Lōpaka Igarta DeVera & Sonny Ching
|O‘ahu
|Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e
|Tracie & Keawe Lopes
|O‘ahu
|Ka Pā Nani ‘O Lilinoe
|Lilinoe Lindsey
|O‘ahu
|Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O Laka
|Keolalaulani Dalire
|O‘ahu
For more information on the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, please visit KeikiHula.org.