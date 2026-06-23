Maui Arts & Entertainment

51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Festival returns July 23-25 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center

June 23, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

Hawai‘i’s next generation of hula dancers will take center stage at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center July 23-25, 2026, for the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, one of Hawai‘i’s most cherished cultural traditions now under the stewardship of the Hawaiian Council.

The competition will immediately follow the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention (July 20-22), creating a weeklong celebration of Hawaiian culture and leadership.

Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

Founded in 1976, the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival has helped to cultivate generations of young hula practitioners while honoring the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani. Today, it remains one of Hawai‘i’s longest running and most respected keiki hula events.  

“For more than 50 years, this competition has helped nurture young haumāna while strengthening the connection between culture, community and future generations,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “We are honored to carry forward the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani and provide a place where our keiki can learn, grow and share their ʻike through hula. Investing in our keiki is how we ensure our culture and traditions continue to thrive.”

Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

This year’s invitation-only competition will feature 15 hālau from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island. Keiki ages 6 to 12 will compete in both kahiko and ʻauana, including the Miss and Master Keiki Hula competitions, while showcasing the traditions, values, and cultural knowledge passed down through their kumu hula and hālau.

Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

The competition schedule includes:

Thursday, July 23 (6 – 9:30 p.m.) 

  • Miss Keiki Hula Competition 
  • Master Keiki Hula Competition
  • Soloist Awards Ceremony 

Friday, July 24 (6 – 9 p.m.)

  • Group Hula Kahiko Competition

Saturday, July 25 (noon – 4 p.m.)

  • Group Hula ʻAuana Competition 
  • Group Awards Ceremony
Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can also explore the Keiki Hula Market, featuring more than 50 local vendors curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi. The marketplace will showcase Hawaiʻi-made products, artisans, small businesses and keiki entrepreneurs, creating additional opportunities to support local businesses while celebrating Hawaiian culture.

Three-day passes are available for $30 for adults (13 and older) and $25 for keiki (ages 5-12). Children under age 5 are admitted free. All tickets are sold as three-day general admission passes, providing access to all competitions and festival activities. 

Visit KeikiHula.org to purchase tickets. Community members can also support one of the 15 participating hālau by purchasing tickets through their hālau’s unique link on the website. For every ticket sold, $5 will go back to the hālau, helping to offset competition-related expenses – a meaningful way to support the keiki and kumu hula preparing for the competition.

Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

Participating hālau:  

HĀLAUKUMU HULAISLAND 
Hālau Kala’akeakauikawēkiu Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā VictorHawai‘i Island (Kona)
Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o LeināʻalaBreeze PavaoKaua‘i
Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi Haunani & ‘Iliahi ParedesMaui
Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o UkaNapua SilvaMaui
Hālau o ka Hanu LehuaKamaka KukonaMaui
Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua Robert Keano Kaupu IVO‘ahu
Hālau Hula o KamuelaKauʻi Kamanaʻo & Kunewa MookO‘ahu
Hālau Hula ‘o NāpunaheleonāpuaRich Pedrina & Blaine NoharaO‘ahu
Halau Hula ‘o PukaiʻikapuaokalaniDarcey MonizO‘ahu
Hālau I Ka Lima Kuhi LaniTC & Kalimakuhilani SouthardO‘ahu
Hālau I Ka WēkiuHōkūlani Chong & Kawehionāpua RomiasO‘ahu
Hālau Nā Mamo o Pu’uanahulu Lōpaka Igarta DeVera & Sonny ChingO‘ahu
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘eTracie & Keawe LopesO‘ahu
Ka Pā Nani ‘O LilinoeLilinoe LindseyO‘ahu
Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O LakaKeolalaulani DalireO‘ahu
Keiki Hula. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiian Council.

For more information on the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, please visit KeikiHula.org

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