Blessing for Front Street railing and walkway project set for July 1

The Front Street railing and walkway project is scheduled for a blessing ceremony on July 1. PC: County of Maui

Lahaina officials and residents will gather next week to bless the newly completed Front Street Railing and Walkway Project, marking another step in the area’s recovery from the 2023 wildfire.

The blessing is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. July 1 in the 700 block of Front Street, between Lahainaluna Road and Dickenson Street, according to the county. Members of the community are invited to attend.

The project repaired about 1,450 feet of sidewalk and replaced roughly 700 feet of railing, along with light poles, benches and planters along the makai side of Front Street between Lahainaluna Road and Dickenson Street, the county said. Improvements included about 700 feet of sidewalk and stainless-steel railing topped with ipe wood, 12 light poles, 15 benches, five bike racks and eight landscaping planters containing 13 milo trees and ʻākai ground cover.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the project supports Lahaina’s broader recovery effort.

“The completion of this project marks another important step forward in Lahaina’s recovery and the ongoing effort to bring commercial activity back to the heart of Lahaina town,” Bissen said. “Every infrastructure project we complete helps create the conditions for businesses to reopen, jobs to return and our community to continue moving forward.”

The work follows a series of Front Street improvements the county’s Department of Public Works completed last year stemming from a planning process that began in 2015 with community input. Those earlier projects included repairs to the seawall and beach access in the 900 block of Front Street, between Baker and Pāpalaua streets, and about 750 feet of sidewalk repair in the same stretch.

Bissen said the latest project reflects community input on preserving the area’s character.

“Our goal with this project was to honor Lahaina’s history, culture and sense of place while supporting the community’s vision for recovery,” he said. “Guided by community input, we re-envisioned Front Street through a more historically accurate and culturally appropriate lens, keeping the people of Lahaina at the center of the process.”

The blessing will be led by the county’s Department of ʻŌiwi Resources and facilitated by the Office of the Mayor and the Office of Recovery.

The 700 block of Front Street remains closed to through traffic because of ongoing road work in the area, the county said. Those planning to attend the blessing are asked to park at the Lahaina Aquatic Center, where shuttle service to Front Street will begin at 1:30 p.m.

More information on the Office of the Mayor is available at mauicounty.gov/mayor.