Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union awards $22,000 in classroom grants, including five Maui schools
Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union has awarded $22,000 in grants to 44 Hawaiʻi public school teachers through its 2026 Investing in Education grant program, with five Maui schools among the recipients.
Maui High School, Lahaina Intermediate School, Kulanihākoʻi High School, ʻĪao Intermediate School and Baldwin High School were included on this year’s list of grant recipients, which also includes schools on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. Each grant is worth up to $500 and will help teachers buy classroom supplies, books, technology, equipment and other resources that support student learning, according to the credit union.
Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff at Hawai‘i State FCU, said teachers often spend their own money on classroom materials, and rising costs have made that burden even heavier. The credit union hopes the grants ease some of that strain while supporting student learning and classroom success, he said.
The credit union selected recipients based on applications describing their classroom needs, the resources they planned to purchase and how the funding would benefit their students. Grant requests included a variety of classroom essentials and educational materials designed to strengthen student engagement and learning outcomes, the credit union said.
In addition to the five Maui schools, the 2026 recipients include:
- Aliamanu Elementary School
- Baldwin High School
- Central Middle School
- Enchanted Lake Elementary School
- Holomua Elementary School
- Honowai Elementary School
- ʻĪao Intermediate School
- Iliahi Elementary School
- Iroquois Point Elementary School
- James Campbell High School
- Kalākaua Middle School
- Kalani High School
- Kalihi-Kai Elementary School
- Kapolei High School
- Kapunahala Elementary School
- Koko Head Elementary School
- Konawaena Middle School
- Kulanihākoʻi High School
- Lahaina Intermediate School
- Lincoln Elementary School
- Maui High School
- Mililani Mauka Elementary School
- Mililani Middle School
- Mililani Waena Elementary School
- Moanalua High School
- Myron B. Thompson Academy
- Nānākuli Elementary School
- Nānākuli High & Intermediate School
- Pearl City High School
- Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School
- Red Hill Elementary School
- Solomon Elementary School
- Waialua High & Intermediate School
- Waiʻanae High School
- Waipahu Elementary School
- Waipahu High School
- Wilson Elementary School
Hawai‘i State FCU launched the Investing in Education program in 2009. Since then, the credit union said it has awarded 1,123 grants totaling more than $532,000 to public school teachers statewide.
More information about the program is available at www.hawaiistatefcu.com/grants-for-teachers.