Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union awards $22,000 in classroom grants, including five Maui schools

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union has awarded $22,000 in grants to 44 Hawaiʻi public school teachers through its 2026 Investing in Education grant program, with five Maui schools among the recipients.

Maui High School, Lahaina Intermediate School, Kulanihākoʻi High School, ʻĪao Intermediate School and Baldwin High School were included on this year’s list of grant recipients, which also includes schools on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. Each grant is worth up to $500 and will help teachers buy classroom supplies, books, technology, equipment and other resources that support student learning, according to the credit union.

Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff at Hawai‘i State FCU, said teachers often spend their own money on classroom materials, and rising costs have made that burden even heavier. The credit union hopes the grants ease some of that strain while supporting student learning and classroom success, he said.

The credit union selected recipients based on applications describing their classroom needs, the resources they planned to purchase and how the funding would benefit their students. Grant requests included a variety of classroom essentials and educational materials designed to strengthen student engagement and learning outcomes, the credit union said.

In addition to the five Maui schools, the 2026 recipients include:

Aliamanu Elementary School

Baldwin High School

Central Middle School

Enchanted Lake Elementary School

Holomua Elementary School

Honowai Elementary School

ʻĪao Intermediate School

Iliahi Elementary School

Iroquois Point Elementary School

James Campbell High School

Kalākaua Middle School

Kalani High School

Kalihi-Kai Elementary School

Kapolei High School

Kapunahala Elementary School

Koko Head Elementary School

Konawaena Middle School

Kulanihākoʻi High School

Lahaina Intermediate School

Lincoln Elementary School

Maui High School

Mililani Mauka Elementary School

Mililani Middle School

Mililani Waena Elementary School

Moanalua High School

Myron B. Thompson Academy

Nānākuli Elementary School

Nānākuli High & Intermediate School

Pearl City High School

Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School

Red Hill Elementary School

Solomon Elementary School

Waialua High & Intermediate School

Waiʻanae High School

Waipahu Elementary School

Waipahu High School

Wilson Elementary School

Hawai‘i State FCU launched the Investing in Education program in 2009. Since then, the credit union said it has awarded 1,123 grants totaling more than $532,000 to public school teachers statewide.

More information about the program is available at www.hawaiistatefcu.com/grants-for-teachers.