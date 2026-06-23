Hirono joins in introducing bill to make college more affordable, double Pell Grant

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Sen. Hirono / x account (3.25.26)

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined in introducing bicameral legislation to make higher education more affordable for millions of working and middle-class students across the country.

The Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act of 2026 would nearly double the Pell Grant maximum award, index the maximum award for inflation, and make other changes to expand the award for working students, while also protecting the program from budget shortfalls and eligibility changes.

Fellow colleagues, Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and US Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA) joined Hirono in introducing the bill.

“For thousands of students in Hawaii and millions of students across the country, Pell Grants have helped to make higher education more affordable. But as costs continue to rise, it is becoming increasingly more difficult for students to pursue the college and career opportunities that will allow them to succeed in the future,” said Hirono. “By increasing the Pell Grant maximum award, indexing the maximum award for inflation, and protecting the program from future cuts, this legislation will allow students across the country to reach their full potential.”

“While Trump is driving up the cost of just about everything, including college—Democrats are instead putting forward reasonable proposals to make sure everyone who is willing to work hard can pursue a higher education,” said Murray. “There is absolutely no reason students should be saddled with mountains of debt if they want to get a college degree. Government should be helping to open doors for American students, not slamming them shut like Trump is doing. Every year, I fight to protect and expand the Pell Grant—this bill would increase Pell Grants for millions of students to help them afford a postsecondary education and further their careers while helping ensure the Pell Grant is there to support students for generations to come.”

“For decades, Pell grants have been the cornerstone of our federal financial aid programs. Today, with the costs of higher education continuing to increase, these grants cover a shrinking percentage of the actual cost of college. Students should not have to rack up mountains of debt just to continue their education and earn their degree,” said Reed. “It is past time we double the power of Pell grants and ensure this essential financial aid keeps up with inflation. This legislation would help expand access to Pell grants, lower student debt, strengthen our economy and workforce, and help deserving students reach their full potential.”

“Pell Grants, one of Senator Claiborne Pell’s enduring legacies, have helped generations of Rhode Islanders get a high-quality education while taking on less debt,” said Whitehouse. “Our bill would increase the purchasing power of a Pell Grant and inflation-proof the awards to bring us closer to realizing Senator Pell’s vision of affordable higher education for all.”

“No one should be denied a chance at a higher education if they are smart and capable enough but are unable to afford it. As a recipient of the Pell Grant myself, I know just how instrumental of a tool it is to make college accessible for all,” Congressman Pocan said. “Unfortunately, skyrocketing tuition costs and perpetual underfunding continue to undermine this critical program. The Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act would not only double the maximum Pell Grant, it would protect the program from future cuts, expand eligibility to include DREAMers, and ensure that postsecondary education is attainable for every student, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

“The Pell Grant is the most important tool we have to help students afford college. Unfortunately, due to Republicans’ attacks on federal student aid — including slashing loans in annual appropriations and refusal to fully fund the Pell Grant program in the ‘Big Ugly Bill’ — students now face a significant Pell Grant shortfall, made worse by the rising cost of college. Simply put, Pell Grants’ purchasing power has severely eroded, making it even more difficult for students to afford higher education,” said House Committee on Education and Workforce Ranking Member Robert C. “Bobby” Scott. “By doubling the maximum Pell Grant award and moving the program to mandatory funding, the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act directly addresses this shortfall and begins to restore purchasing power to help millions of students earn a quality degree without being forced to take on excessive debt.”

The federal Pell Grant program, which currently serves more than 7 million students nationwide, has been the cornerstone of federal student aid for more than 50 years. But with rising costs, the purchasing power of the Pell Grant maximum award has significantly declined over the years—from covering more than three-quarters of the cost of attendance at a four-year, public institution when the program was first created, to now covering less than one-third of the cost of attendance today. At the same time, the Pell Grant program faces a substantial shortfall, putting it at severe risk of future cuts.

In response, the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act of 2026 would double the Pell Grant maximum award—from $7,395, to $15,000—over six years, index the maximum award for inflation to maintain its purchasing power, and make the program fully mandatory funding to protect it from future cuts. In addition, the bill would also expand the program to include DREAMers and restore lifetime eligibility to 18 semesters—among other important changes that will benefit students.

“The Pell Grant program is our nation’s foundational investment in college affordability, but the award has not kept pace with rising costs, and the program’s funding structure puts it at ongoing risk of cuts. We strongly support the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act, which not only increases the maximum Pell award to make college far more affordable for millions of students, but expands, protects, and strengthens the program for years to come,” said Michele Zampini, Associate Vice President, Federal Policy & Advocacy at The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS).

“The Pell Grant is the cornerstone of federal financial aid, but its funding is perpetually one shortfall away from cuts and the maximum award now covers less than a quarter of the cost of attending an in-state public four-year college. Students cannot meet their most basic needs—food, housing, child care—on a grant that no longer keeps pace with what college actually costs,” said Bryce McKibben, Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy at The Hope Center for Student Basic Needs at Temple University.“The Hope Center for Student Basic Needs strongly supports the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act as a transformative proposal that will dramatically cut the cost of higher education borne by students By funding Pell as a permanent program, this legislation finally frees the program from the annual budget brinkmanship that leaves millions uncertain whether their financial aid will be there next year. It also overhauls outdated red tape, administrative burdens, and eligibility restrictions that prevent millions of deserving students from getting aid when they need it most. This bill is a clear statement that a low-income student’s path to a degree is worth protecting, for this generation and the ones to come.”

“EdTrust is proud to support the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act, a comprehensive package of reforms that will strengthen the Pell Grant for millions of students from low-income backgrounds and students of color. By doubling the maximum Pell award and making the program fully mandatory, among other important improvements, this bill addresses financial barriers that make it harder for college students to earn a degree and ensures the program will not face budget shortfalls like the current one. This bill is a tremendous step toward ensuring that higher education remains accessible for millions of students who otherwise would not have the ability to pursue their dreams and gain valuable skills. We salute US Sens. Mazie Hirono, Patty Murray, Jack Reed , and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Mark Pocan and Bobby Scott for their leadership on behalf of students from low-income backgrounds and students of color and urge Congress to pass the bicameral Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act,” said Denise Forte, President and CEO at EdTrust.