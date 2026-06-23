Logan Kalawaia to perform in next Hawaiian Music Series, June 25

Logan Kalawaia. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Maui musician Logan Kalawaia will headline the next installment of the Hawaiian Music Series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the lawn of Waiola Church in Lahaina, according to concert series organizer Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Parking is available onsite for the free concert, with additional spaces provided by the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission next to the Waiola Church lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, mats or low-back beach chairs for seating on the lawn.

Kalawaia was born and raised on Maui and comes from a family with deep roots in Hawaiian music, drawing inspiration from his father and uncles. He has performed professionally since a young age and is known in Maui’s music community for a contemporary sound grounded in the traditions and storytelling of Hawaiian mele.

Music has long played a role in bringing the Lahaina community together, and the organization, in partnership with Waiola Church, is continuing that tradition by providing a gathering space for residents to reconnect and celebrate Hawaiian music.

Now in its 18th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is supported by the Maui County Office of Economic Development and parking fee revenues. Waiola Church is hosting the series for 2026.

More information is available at lahainarestoration.org.