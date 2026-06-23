Maui Weather Forecast for June 23, 2026





Photo Credit: Allen Tate

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 77. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 79. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 76. East winds up to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 70 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds expected through the rest of the week. An increase in moisture is expected through Wednesday causing showers to increase along windward and mauka locations. Some limited spillover is possible over to leeward areas. Some drier conditions move in for the weekend.

Discussion

Looking at current satellite and radar imagery this morning, scattered showers and low clouds are moving across the island chain. Some showers are making it over into leeward areas. These showers are caused by a surface trough moving in from the east. Expect and increase in showers to continue into Wednesday.

A weak upper level low to our northeast will drift southwest and come near the state Wednesday into Wednesday night before moving off to the northwest and then weakening through Sunday. This upper low will bring cooler air aloft, slightly enhancing instability through the rest of the week. This will lead to a deeper surface boundary and higher inversion height. A slight uptick in rain rates is possible along windward and mauka locations but don't expect widespread heavy or flooding rains.

North of our weak upper level low, an upper level ridge will help keep a strong surface high positioned to our northeast, off the coast of the mainland. This will keep the trades blowing at moderate to occasionally breezy levels into the weekend. Models indicate some drier air approaching Friday and Saturday, reducing the number and strength of showers.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds expected through midweek. A trough is moving up the island chain from the east and will continue its trajectory through Wednesday. Expect an increase in SHRA and low cigs causing MVFR conds.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc from windward portions of Maui and the Big Island. This may be expanded as the trough moves through.

Marine

The subtropical ridge will strengthen north of the islands through Wednesday, increasing trade wind speeds to Small Craft Advisory (SCA) thresholds from Wednesday morning on into the weekend across the windier waters and channels near Maui and the Big Island. A low level trough passing from east to west across Hawaiian Coastal and Offshore waters from Tuesday into Wednesday along with an upper level disturbance will enhance rain shower activity for all waters.

A series of small to moderate, medium to long period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated through the week. A moderate, long period south swell will slowly fade through Wednesday. The forerunners of the next long period south swell will begin to arrive in the islands by Wednesday morning, and then build into Wednesday night, and peaking on Thursday with head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually build through Wednesday and then hold into the weekend as trade winds strengthen. West facing shores will remain on the small side with a slight south swell wrap. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain fairly flat due to the lack of significant north swell energy.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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