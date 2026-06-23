The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay earns LEED Gold certification; joins three Maui properties already honored

Celebrating the Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay LEED Gold certification are: (left to right) Michael Chang, Host Hotels & Resorts; Robyn Vettraino, VCA Green; Bryce Gerritsen, regional director of the Pacific, US Green Building Council; and Doug Chang, general manager, Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay. Courtesy photo

The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay has achieved LEED Gold certification, making it the latest of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s five Hawaiʻi properties to earn the distinction from the US Green Building Council.

Host Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Turtle Bay resort, marked the achievement on June 19 with a plaque installation ceremony on Oʻahu’s North Shore attended by representatives from the company, the resort and the US Green Building Council, according to a news release from Host Hotels & Resorts.

The certification was awarded under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design v4.1 Operations and Maintenance rating system, which evaluates a property’s ongoing operational performance — including energy use, water conservation, waste management and indoor air quality — rather than its original design or construction, the company said.

With the designation, all five of Host’s Hawaiʻi properties have now earned LEED certification, the company said. The others are Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort and ʻIlikai Villas; Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui; Hyatt Place Waikīkī Beach; and Maui Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

Companywide, Host now has 27 LEED-certified properties, representing more than 35% of its consolidated portfolio, the release states. The company has set a goal of certifying 40% of its portfolio by 2030. Host has also said it was the first lodging real estate investment trust to issue green bonds and remains the only one with a sustainability-linked credit facility tied to green building certification and other environmental initiatives.

Turtle Bay’s sustainability investments include a nearly 700-kilowatt rooftop solar system the company said generates enough electricity to power 36 homes for a year, in-room smart thermostats, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, green roofs and high-reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, and water-efficient fixtures and xeriscaping that the company said have cut water use by 43% compared with baseline levels. The resort also reported diverting 50% of its waste from landfills through recycling and food waste programs.

“This certification represents a meaningful milestone for the resort and reflects years of investment in sustainability and responsible operations,” Samantha Canon, senior director of development, design and construction at Host Hotels & Resorts, said in the release.

Doug Chang, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay, said sustainability efforts are part of daily operations at the property. “These efforts are integrated into everything we do and reflect our deep commitment to the North Shore community,” Chang said.

The resort also offers guests opportunities to take part in beach cleanups, educational eco-tours focused on native plants and wildlife, towel and linen reuse programs, and dining featuring locally sourced ingredients, according to the company.

More information on Host Hotels & Resorts’ sustainability initiatives is available at hosthotels.com.