Blue Hawaiian names new executive team, including president and chief executive officer

Jeff Helfrick, new Blue Hawaiian Helicopters president and chief executive officer. Courtesy photo

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters announced a new senior executive team on Wednesday. Blue Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi’s largest helicopter tour operator and concierge service provider, according to the company.

Jeff Helfrick has joined the Maui-based company as president and chief executive officer. He brings 30 years of experience in the airline and hospitality industries and has lived and worked in Hawaiʻi for the past decade. He joined Blue Hawaiian in March.

Under Helfrick’s leadership, the company plans to integrate its tour helicopter operations with its concierge and activity desk businesses, which operate at more than 30 locations statewide.

“Blue Hawaiian has built an incredible reputation over the past 40 years, and I’m excited to work alongside our talented team as we continue creating memorable experiences for guests throughout Hawaiʻi,” Helfrick said in the announcement.

Myra Galinato, (from left) Kyu Yi and Alex Li, new members of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters’ executive team. Courtesy photos

Myra Galinato was named vice president of commercial operations. Galinato has 25 years of experience in the Hawaiʻi visitor industry and has worked with industry partners on guest experiences related to helicopter tours and concierge-desk activities.

Kyu Yi was appointed vice president of operations. Yi has worked at Blue Hawaiian for nearly 10 years in multiple roles and will oversee guest experience and safety operations at the company’s seven helicopter bases across the state.

Alex Li joins the company as vice president of finance. Li has more than 15 years of finance experience in Hawaiʻi, including previous roles with Outrigger Resorts & Hotels and Hawaiian Airlines, according to the announcement. The company said Li will oversee financial strategy aimed at supporting business growth.