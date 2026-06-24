Maui News

Maui Bus adds new stops in Kahului, Haliʻimāile, Nāpili, Kīhei; fixed-route fares are free for students, County employees starting July 1

June 24, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui / Maui Bus photos

The County of Maui Department of Transportation announced that Maui Bus fixed-route fares are free for students of any age and County of Maui employees starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the beginning of a new County fiscal year.

Also, Maui Bus fixed-route service will be adding stops in Kahului (Puʻunēnē Avenue); Haliʻimāile; Nāpili; and Kīhei (Piʻikea Avenue). For information on the new stops, visit the Maui Bus app or the alerts section on mauibus.org.

County of Maui / Maui Bus photos

The following fixed-route fares will take effect on July 1:

  • Students of any age with a valid student ID ride free on the fixed-route Maui Bus. Previously, students up to age 24 were free, but now there is no age limit for students.
  • County of Maui employees with a valid County ID are free on the fixed route Maui Bus.

Other existing fixed-route, fare-free categories are applicable to anyone with a valid:

  • Driver’s license, state ID or other ID that proves you are 55 years or older
  • Americans with Disabilities Act Paratransit card
  • Medicare ID card
  • Physician-certified persons with a disability card
  • Fare-Free ID card issued for individuals with a disability or those demonstrating financial need (Individuals with a disability or demonstrating financial need are required to register with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. to qualify for this free rate. Contact MEO at 808-877-7651 or farefree@meoinc.org to complete an application.)
County of Maui / Maui Bus photos

Maui Bus fixed-routes service is provided by the County and operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi. For more information, contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at 808-871-4838 or the County Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511.

For general Maui Bus schedule information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu