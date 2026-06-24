Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:04 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small to moderate, medium to long period south and southeast swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated into the weekend. A small, long period south swell will continue to fill through tonight and peak Thursday with head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks. Additional small pulses of south swell energy arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually build through Thursday then hold into the weekend as breezy trades persist. West facing shores will remain on the small side with a slight south swell wrap. A slight bump along north facing shores will hold through Thursday due to tiny background northwest swell energy.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.