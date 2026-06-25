July free concert series set at the Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea will host free concerts in July. PC: The Shops at Wailea Monument Sign

The Shops at Wailea will host free concerts and a holiday celebration throughout July, including performances tied to Independence Day weekend and the return of the venue’s signature summer concert series.

The Maui Community Band will perform during the Independence Day Extravaganza from 5 to 6 p.m. July 3 at the shopping center’s lower level performance venue. The free concert will include local favorites and seasonal music for residents and visitors marking the holiday weekend, according to an announcement.

The center’s weekly Wailea Wednesdays series continues in July from 4:30 to 6 p.m., pairing live local music with the shopping center’s dining and outdoor setting. Nevah Too Late is scheduled to perform July 1, followed by Kason Gomes on July 22.

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series returns from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 17 with a performance by Henry Kapono. Kapono, a Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning musician, has performed for decades and is among Hawaii’s well-known recording artists, according to event organizers.

All performances are free and open to the public.