Magnitude 3.16 earthquake in Nāpōʻopoʻo is likely an aftershock from the M6 quake on May 22

A M-3.16 earthquake occurred south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo on Hawaiʻi Island at 8:34 a.m. on June 25, 2026. PC: USGS

A magnitude-3.16 earthquake occurred 8 miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 13 miles below sea level at 8:34 a.m. HST on June 25, 2026.

“The earthquake today is likely an aftershock of the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports. “Like the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22, this event is likely related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying rigid mantle and was not directly related to volcanic processes or magma movement. Light shaking was reported during this event, no damage is expected.”

The HVO reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on Hualālai, Maunaloa, or Kīlauea volcanoes.

There were more than 70 felt reports (https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes//dyfi/intensity) recorded within the first hour of the quake, which was mostly felt on the west side of Hawaiʻi Island, with one felt report coming from Maui.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.