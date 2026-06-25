Maui County water quality report available for public review online

Old Waikamoi Flume supplies water to Upcountry Maui. The Maui County Department of Water Supply has issued its annual Water Quality Report. File PC: (2012) Munekiyo & Hiraga, report prepared for the County of Maui Department of Water Supply

The Maui County Department of Water Supply has published its 2026 Water Quality Report, which is available online for public review at at www.mauicounty.gov/247/Water-Quality-Report. The report summarizes drinking water quality testing results collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

The report stems from hundreds of water quality tests conducted by the water department each year. The department closely monitors water systems throughout Maui County to maintain consistent water quality and ensure compliance with federal and state drinking water standards.

The report compiles the results of these tests and provides information on drinking water delivered across Maui County, including its source and quality and the results of water quality monitoring. It also explains how drinking water is treated and outlines efforts to protect drinking water sources.

Customers may view online and print the report for their respective water system or service area.

Printed copies are available by calling 808-270-7550 or writing to:

Water Quality Laboratory

Department of Water Supply

614 Palapala Drive, Kahului, HI 96732

For more information about DWS, visit www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply.