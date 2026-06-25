Nāpili Kai Foundation awards a total of $51,000 in scholarships to eight students

2026 Scholarship Awards. PC: Nāpili Kai Foundation.

The Nāpili Kai Foundation has awarded $51,000 in higher education scholarships to eight individuals including Foundation graduates, Lahainaluna High School graduates, alumni, and Nāpili Kai Beach Resort employee children.

Seven of the recipients were awarded $6,500 grants including:

Mekayla Bandy , daughter of a 32-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as a junior, majoring in Psychology.

, daughter of a 32-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as a junior, majoring in Psychology. Cheira-Emeryl Cappal , daughter of a 19-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to Portland State University, as a junior, majoring in Marketing and Advertising Management.

, daughter of a 19-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to Portland State University, as a junior, majoring in Marketing and Advertising Management. Gracia Marie Acosta , a 7-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a senior, majoring in Hospitality.

, a 7-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a senior, majoring in Hospitality. Sarah Nicole Cariaga , a 7-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a sophomore, majoring in Hospitality.

, a 7-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a sophomore, majoring in Hospitality. Jasmine Lagazo , a 6-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a junior, majoring in Nursing.

, a 6-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a junior, majoring in Nursing. Kayla Mabalot Del-Castillo , daughter of a 13-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to the University of Hawaʻi at Mānoa, as a sophomore, majoring in Graphic Design Animation.

, daughter of a 13-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be returning to the University of Hawaʻi at Mānoa, as a sophomore, majoring in Graphic Design Animation. Namahina Kawabata, a 12-year member graduate of the Foundation, will be returning to the University of Hawaiʻi-West Oʻahu, as a senior, majoring in Creative Media.

The remaining awardee is the recipient of a $5,500 grant:

Chase Iwamoto, son of a 19-year employee of Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, will be attending Cal Poly Pomona, majoring in Computer Engineering.

The Nāpili Kai Foundation, now 60 years old, hosts the longest running weekly keiki hula show in Hawaiʻi. The Foundation offers its cultural program free of charge to keiki from 5-18, which includes performing at a weekly show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort. For membership information, contact Kumu Hula Kathy Ralar at: www.napilikaifoundation.org.