Maui Arts & Entertainment
Akakū will televise and live-stream the Makawao Parade
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Akakū Maui Community Media will televise and live-stream the 58th Makawao Parade beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026. Parade fans can watch the annual celebration on cable Channel 55 or see it from the Maui Stream mobile app or Akakūʻs YouTube channel.
The parade will celebrate 110 years of the Kaonoulu Ranch and the 250th birth of the United States in 1776.
Parade commentators will be Patty Lee and Joe Abella.
Akakū thanked its sponsors:
PANIOLO SPONSORS
- Bank of Hawaiʻi
- Casanova”s
- Haleakalā Ranch
- HPM Building Supply
- Mahi Pono
- Maui Brewing Co.
- Maui Oil Company
- Maui Toyota
- Pukalani Superette
- South Maui Learning ʻOhana
ROPER SPONSORS
- Equity One Maui
- Goodfellow Bros.
- Hawaiian Electric
- Island Sothebyʻs Realty
- Summit Law Offices
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