Akakū will televise and live-stream the Makawao Parade

56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza

Akakū Maui Community Media will televise and live-stream the 58th Makawao Parade beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026. Parade fans can watch the annual celebration on cable Channel 55 or see it from the Maui Stream mobile app or Akakūʻs YouTube channel.

The parade will celebrate 110 years of the Kaonoulu Ranch and the 250th birth of the United States in 1776.

Parade commentators will be Patty Lee and Joe Abella.

Akakū thanked its sponsors:

PANIOLO SPONSORS

Bank of Hawaiʻi

Casanova”s

Haleakalā Ranch

HPM Building Supply

Mahi Pono

Maui Brewing Co.

Maui Oil Company

Maui Toyota

Pukalani Superette

South Maui Learning ʻOhana

ROPER SPONSORS

Equity One Maui

Goodfellow Bros.

Hawaiian Electric

Island Sothebyʻs Realty

Summit Law Offices