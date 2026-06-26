Binhi at Ani honors outstanding housekeepers during annual Barrio Fiesta

Twenty outstanding housekeepers of Filipino ancestry were honored during the recent 57th annual Barrio Fiesta. Courtesy photo

Binhi at Ani honored 20 outstanding housekeepers of Filipino ancestry during the recently concluded 57th Annual Barrio Fiesta.

The honorees were selected from the following hotels: Courtyard by Marriott Kahului, Fairmont Kea Lani, Grand Wailea Maui, Hyatt Regency, Maui Bay Villas, Maui Beach Hotel, Maui Coast, Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Sheraton and Wailea Beach Resort Marriott.



“With the challenges faced by the tourism industry after the pandemic and the Lahaina fire, it is important to continue to recognize the top Housekeepers of Filipino ancestry as recognized by the hotels themselves,” said Arnel Alvarez, president of Binhi at Ani.

The honorees were:

Jose Abella of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort. Abella’s length of service will be twenty six years in September. According to the Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort: “His nickname is Mr. Smiley because no matter how demanding the day or how heavy the workload is, he greets every guest and host with a genuine smile. And he is always there to lend a helping hand, proving time and again teamwork is the secret to the operational success of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort.”

of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort. Abella’s length of service will be twenty six years in September. According to the Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort: “His nickname is Mr. Smiley because no matter how demanding the day or how heavy the workload is, he greets every guest and host with a genuine smile. And he is always there to lend a helping hand, proving time and again teamwork is the secret to the operational success of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort.” Irene Alonzo from Fairmont Kea Lani. She has nearly three and a half decades in the industry. According to the Fairmont Kea Lani: “Irene makes every guest not just welcomed but truly seen. Time and again, her name appears in reviews, singled out as the team member who made their vacation unforgettable–who went the extra mile without being asked, who made a family feel like the most important guests on the island. She is a true Fairmont ambassador and a living example of what outstanding hospitality looks like.”

from Fairmont Kea Lani. She has nearly three and a half decades in the industry. According to the Fairmont Kea Lani: “Irene makes every guest not just welcomed but truly seen. Time and again, her name appears in reviews, singled out as the team member who made their vacation unforgettable–who went the extra mile without being asked, who made a family feel like the most important guests on the island. She is a true Fairmont ambassador and a living example of what outstanding hospitality looks like.” Sherwin Bagayas from Grand Wailea. According to the Grand Wailea: “Sherwin is always willing to step in where needed and goes above and beyond to support departmental operations and his fellow team members. His versatility and knowledge makes him an invaluable asset to the department. Sherwin also serves as a trainer, generously sharing his experience and helping new team members succeed.”

from Grand Wailea. According to the Grand Wailea: “Sherwin is always willing to step in where needed and goes above and beyond to support departmental operations and his fellow team members. His versatility and knowledge makes him an invaluable asset to the department. Sherwin also serves as a trainer, generously sharing his experience and helping new team members succeed.” Jerry Beningno from Maui Coast Hotel. According to the Maui Coast Hotel: “Jerry is someone everyone knows for his steady presence and genuine positivity. He comes to work each day with a smile that never seems to fade, bringing a light and easy going energy to those around him. He’s dependable, consistent and always willing to help when needed, showing a strong sense of kuleana in his role. He carries that local-style aloha naturally, treating others with kindness and respect, and helping create a workplace that feels like ‘ohana.”

from Maui Coast Hotel. According to the Maui Coast Hotel: “Jerry is someone everyone knows for his steady presence and genuine positivity. He comes to work each day with a smile that never seems to fade, bringing a light and easy going energy to those around him. He’s dependable, consistent and always willing to help when needed, showing a strong sense of kuleana in his role. He carries that local-style aloha naturally, treating others with kindness and respect, and helping create a workplace that feels like ‘ohana.” Imelda Casio from Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Casio has been with the Sheraton ‘ohana for thirty-eight years. According to the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: “Imelda has consistently demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and genuine care in everything she does. Imelda is known for her strong work ethic, positive attitude and the pride she takes in her role. She is well-respected by her peers and admired for her consistency, reliability and warm spirit. She is truly an asset to the Sheraton team and is appreciated by Sheraton for her many years of service and the heart she brings to Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.”

from Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Casio has been with the Sheraton ‘ohana for thirty-eight years. According to the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: “Imelda has consistently demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and genuine care in everything she does. Imelda is known for her strong work ethic, positive attitude and the pride she takes in her role. She is well-respected by her peers and admired for her consistency, reliability and warm spirit. She is truly an asset to the Sheraton team and is appreciated by Sheraton for her many years of service and the heart she brings to Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.” Elijah Cawigan from Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations Club. According to the Maui Bay Villas: “Elijah has demonstrated outstanding dedication, strong commitment and a hardworking spirit. He consistently completes his responsibilities efficiently, supports smooth daily operations and approaches every task with a positive and team-focused attitude. Elijah’s hard work truly reflects Maui Bay Villas’ service standards and team values.”

from Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations Club. According to the Maui Bay Villas: “Elijah has demonstrated outstanding dedication, strong commitment and a hardworking spirit. He consistently completes his responsibilities efficiently, supports smooth daily operations and approaches every task with a positive and team-focused attitude. Elijah’s hard work truly reflects Maui Bay Villas’ service standards and team values.” Baltazar Cayetano from Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Baltazar has nearly three decades of service. According to the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows: “ Cayetano has consistently demonstrated what it truly means to live the Aloha Spirit. He is described as hardworking, humble and dependable–approaching every day with a willingness to help wherever he is needed and without complaint but always with a smile. Royal Lahaina is truly fortunate to have such a remarkable team member who embodies the heart of our ‘ohana.”

from Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Baltazar has nearly three decades of service. According to the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows: “ Cayetano has consistently demonstrated what it truly means to live the Aloha Spirit. He is described as hardworking, humble and dependable–approaching every day with a willingness to help wherever he is needed and without complaint but always with a smile. Royal Lahaina is truly fortunate to have such a remarkable team member who embodies the heart of our ‘ohana.” Kelvin Galapon of Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui. According to the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui: “Kelvin is recognized for his exceptional dedication, performance and professionalism, playing a vital role in ensuring the guests experience a clean, safe and welcoming environment. He is extremely reliable and punctual; he works the 4:00am shift, making him one of the first associates to wake up and arrive at the hotel each morning–not as easy as it seems. His commitment to guest service truly sets Kelvin apart. His friendliness, genuine care and dedication to going above and beyond, ensures guests have an unforgettable experience.”

of Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui. According to the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui: “Kelvin is recognized for his exceptional dedication, performance and professionalism, playing a vital role in ensuring the guests experience a clean, safe and welcoming environment. He is extremely reliable and punctual; he works the 4:00am shift, making him one of the first associates to wake up and arrive at the hotel each morning–not as easy as it seems. His commitment to guest service truly sets Kelvin apart. His friendliness, genuine care and dedication to going above and beyond, ensures guests have an unforgettable experience.” Jose Huego from Maui Beach Hotel. According to the Maui Beach Hotel: “Huego’s strong work ethic, reliability and commitment to excellence serves him well. He is dependable, flexible with scheduling and always punctual, making him a valuable and trusted member of the housekeeping team. He takes great pride in ensuring our guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay, often going the extra mile to assist both guests and fellow team members. He truly embodies the qualities of an outstanding employee–demonstrating the Aloha spirit, exceptional service, teamwork and consistency.”

from Maui Beach Hotel. According to the Maui Beach Hotel: “Huego’s strong work ethic, reliability and commitment to excellence serves him well. He is dependable, flexible with scheduling and always punctual, making him a valuable and trusted member of the housekeeping team. He takes great pride in ensuring our guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay, often going the extra mile to assist both guests and fellow team members. He truly embodies the qualities of an outstanding employee–demonstrating the Aloha spirit, exceptional service, teamwork and consistency.” Constancia Lajorda of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. Lajorda has been a member of Hyatt’s Housekeeping Team for sixteen years. According to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa: “Constancia is a very integral and trusted part of the daily operations. She consistently goes above and beyond, often volunteering to take on extra rooms and shifts when needed the most. She holds one of the best cleanliness scores and is known for her reliability, strong work ethic and positive attitude–truly an absolute commodity to Hyatt Regency’s team.”

of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. Lajorda has been a member of Hyatt’s Housekeeping Team for sixteen years. According to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa: “Constancia is a very integral and trusted part of the daily operations. She consistently goes above and beyond, often volunteering to take on extra rooms and shifts when needed the most. She holds one of the best cleanliness scores and is known for her reliability, strong work ethic and positive attitude–truly an absolute commodity to Hyatt Regency’s team.” Ardelina Loloquisen of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort. Loloquisen has nineteen years of dedicated service. According to the Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort: “Ardelina is a true Wonder Woman: when the resort is buzzing and checkouts are high, she swoops in with superhero precision, ensuring every room is in tip-top shape and perfectly comfortable for the arriving guests. She is the ultimate teammate, always ready to lend a helping hand and provide support whenever it’s needed.”

of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort. Loloquisen has nineteen years of dedicated service. According to the Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort: “Ardelina is a true Wonder Woman: when the resort is buzzing and checkouts are high, she swoops in with superhero precision, ensuring every room is in tip-top shape and perfectly comfortable for the arriving guests. She is the ultimate teammate, always ready to lend a helping hand and provide support whenever it’s needed.” Emeliano Orano of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Orano has been with the hotel for over twenty years. According to the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: “Throughout his career, Emeliano has consistently demonstrated hard work, reliability and genuine pride in everything he does. He is well-liked and respected by his peers, always proactive, and known for going above and beyond without being asked. He connects naturally with guests, offering warm service and ensuring their experience is memorable. Every day, he brings positive energy.”

of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Orano has been with the hotel for over twenty years. According to the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: “Throughout his career, Emeliano has consistently demonstrated hard work, reliability and genuine pride in everything he does. He is well-liked and respected by his peers, always proactive, and known for going above and beyond without being asked. He connects naturally with guests, offering warm service and ensuring their experience is memorable. Every day, he brings positive energy.” Escolastica Pacubas from Courtyard by Marriott. Pacubas has over 30 years of experience in the housekeeping industry. According to Courtyard by Marriott: “Escolastica is an exceptional and highly dependable team member whose dedication consistently exceeds expectation. She brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism and attention to detail in her role. Escolastica is widely recognized as a reliable team player who can always be counted on, particularly when preparing and maintaining VIP rooms to the highest standards. Her commitment to excellence ensures every guest experience reflects the quality and care our property strives to deliver.”

from Courtyard by Marriott. Pacubas has over 30 years of experience in the housekeeping industry. According to Courtyard by Marriott: “Escolastica is an exceptional and highly dependable team member whose dedication consistently exceeds expectation. She brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism and attention to detail in her role. Escolastica is widely recognized as a reliable team player who can always be counted on, particularly when preparing and maintaining VIP rooms to the highest standards. Her commitment to excellence ensures every guest experience reflects the quality and care our property strives to deliver.” Cherry Pascua from Maui Coast Hotel. According to the Maui Coast Hotel: “Cherry brings warmth, kindness and genuine care to her work each day. Her positive energy is uplifting, creating a welcoming environment for guests and fellow team members alike. She takes great pride in maintaining beautiful, clean and inviting spaces reflecting the hospitality and culture of Hawaii. She carries strong Hawaiiana values, showing respect, humility and a deep sense of kuleana in her role. Always ready with a smile and a heartfelt greeting, she makes meaningful connections that leave lasting impressions.”

from Maui Coast Hotel. According to the Maui Coast Hotel: “Cherry brings warmth, kindness and genuine care to her work each day. Her positive energy is uplifting, creating a welcoming environment for guests and fellow team members alike. She takes great pride in maintaining beautiful, clean and inviting spaces reflecting the hospitality and culture of Hawaii. She carries strong Hawaiiana values, showing respect, humility and a deep sense of kuleana in her role. Always ready with a smile and a heartfelt greeting, she makes meaningful connections that leave lasting impressions.” Benjamin Raras from Courtyard by Marriott. According to the Courtyard by Marriott: “Benjamin consistently demonstrated reliability, strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining high standards contributing to a clean and welcoming environment for guests and staff alike. Benjamin’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths; his willingness to step in and assist wherever he is needed reflects his strong work ethic and team-first mind set. Benjamin exemplified the qualities of an Outstanding housekeeper through his commitment, adaptability and genuine care for others.”

from Courtyard by Marriott. According to the Courtyard by Marriott: “Benjamin consistently demonstrated reliability, strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining high standards contributing to a clean and welcoming environment for guests and staff alike. Benjamin’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths; his willingness to step in and assist wherever he is needed reflects his strong work ethic and team-first mind set. Benjamin exemplified the qualities of an Outstanding housekeeper through his commitment, adaptability and genuine care for others.” Fatima Rosaro from Grand Wailea. According to the Grand Wailea: “Fatima consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. She is known for being a reliable and hardworking team members and she takes great pride in her work and consistently meets high standards of cleanliness and quality. Fatima consistently provides excellent guest service, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed, comfortable and well cared for.”

from Grand Wailea. According to the Grand Wailea: “Fatima consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. She is known for being a reliable and hardworking team members and she takes great pride in her work and consistently meets high standards of cleanliness and quality. Fatima consistently provides excellent guest service, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed, comfortable and well cared for.” Sam Sabas from Fairmont Kea Lani. Sabas has been with the hotel for thirty-seven years. According to the Fairmont Kea Lani: “That kind of loyalty isn’t just rare–it’s remarkable. Through every season and challenge, he remains a steady, dependable and uplifting presence for everyone around him. He is the first to raise his hand when the team needs support. He does so with a generosity of spirit that inspires all who work alongside him. When Sam is on property, there is a quiet confidence settling over his department. No challenge feels too big; no obstacle too daunting. He will find a way to get the job done–with care, with expertise, and with the kind of pride that only comes from decades of mastery.”

from Fairmont Kea Lani. Sabas has been with the hotel for thirty-seven years. According to the Fairmont Kea Lani: “That kind of loyalty isn’t just rare–it’s remarkable. Through every season and challenge, he remains a steady, dependable and uplifting presence for everyone around him. He is the first to raise his hand when the team needs support. He does so with a generosity of spirit that inspires all who work alongside him. When Sam is on property, there is a quiet confidence settling over his department. No challenge feels too big; no obstacle too daunting. He will find a way to get the job done–with care, with expertise, and with the kind of pride that only comes from decades of mastery.” Mardy Salmorin from Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui. According to the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui: “Mardy is known not only for her hard work and dedication but also for the warmth, kindness and positive energy she brings to everyone around her. Her can do attitude inspires her team and she approaches every task with grace and pride. Mardy quietly makes a meaningful difference each day through her genuine care, strong work ethic and willingness to always give her best–a reflection of the heart and effort she puts into her work and community.”

from Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui. According to the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui: “Mardy is known not only for her hard work and dedication but also for the warmth, kindness and positive energy she brings to everyone around her. Her can do attitude inspires her team and she approaches every task with grace and pride. Mardy quietly makes a meaningful difference each day through her genuine care, strong work ethic and willingness to always give her best–a reflection of the heart and effort she puts into her work and community.” Roseanna Sumibcay from Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations Club. According to the Maui Bay Villas: “Rosanna does not just show up to work–she goes above and beyond every single day. She carries and delivers fresh linens and towels across all seven buildings without a single complaint and without seeming tired. She is small in stature but her dedication towers over everything. Whenever she crosses paths with guests, she leaves them smiling–not because it is required of her but because that is simply who she is. She is in every sense of the word a Superwoman.”

from Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations Club. According to the Maui Bay Villas: “Rosanna does not just show up to work–she goes above and beyond every single day. She carries and delivers fresh linens and towels across all seven buildings without a single complaint and without seeming tired. She is small in stature but her dedication towers over everything. Whenever she crosses paths with guests, she leaves them smiling–not because it is required of her but because that is simply who she is. She is in every sense of the word a Superwoman.” Blesilda Yapit from Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows. Yapit has been at the hotel for 30 years. According to the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows: “Blesilda exemplifies excellence, loyalty and heart in everything she does. She has consistently demonstrated a deep passion for her work, a strong sense of pride and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of cleanliness and service. Blesilda is known for her dedication and strong work ethic, ensuring the guests feel welcomed and cared for the moment they arrive. Her attention to detail, her positive attitude and her reliability make her a true role model and an invaluable part of the Royal Lahaina ‘ohana.”

Each honoree received certificates from Mayor Richard Bissen, the Maui County Council (represented by Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura and Council Member Tom Cook), the State Legislature (represented by Sen. Troy Hashimoto and Rep. Tyson Miyake), US Sen. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and US Rep. Jill Tokuda.