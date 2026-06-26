Hawaiʻi Operating Engineers Industry Stabilization Fund PAC endorses Bissen for re-election as mayor

PC: Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor / Bissen 2026

The Bissen 2026 campaign announced the endorsement of Mayor Richard Bissen by the Hawaiʻi Operating Engineers Industry Stabilization Fund PAC, an organization representing union members and signatory contractors across Hawaiʻi’s construction industry.

In its endorsement letter, the union cited Bissen’s leadership and commitment to addressing key issues including infrastructure, housing and economic opportunity for local families, according to a campaign news release.

“We strongly believe in your vision and plan to help Maui County address its most pressing issues surrounding infrastructure, housing and economic opportunities for local families,” wrote Justin Tanouye, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Operating Engineers Industry Stabilization Fund. “A plan and vision that aligns with our mission to ensure Maui County is thriving and sustainable for years to come.”

“Throughout his career as a prosecutor, judge and mayor, Rick Bissen has always put people first,” the campaign said in a statement. “His focus remains on keeping our communities safe, keeping our people home and ensuring Maui County remains a place where future generations can thrive.”

The endorsement letter also highlighted the partnership between the union and the administration and expressed support for continued collaboration.

“We appreciate your partnership and look forward to continuing to work with you as we believe we can unite our strengths and work together for a better tomorrow,” the organization wrote. “We are proud to support you and stand with you in this upcoming election.”

As Maui County continues rebuilding and preparing for the future, Bissen remains focused on two priorities that affect families across Maui Nui: keeping local families in Maui County and keeping communities safe, the campaign said.

“Keeping people home starts with addressing affordability, and housing remains at the center of that effort,” according to the statement. “Since taking office, affordable housing production has increased by 190%, approximately 880 affordable and workforce housing units have been delivered, and more than 2,000 homes have been completed countywide since 2023. With more than 5,000 additional homes projected over the next four years, Bissen continues to focus on expanding housing opportunities and helping local families remain in Maui County.”

According to the mayor’s campaign, Bissen has also prioritized emergency preparedness and public safety by strengthening Maui County’s emergency management capabilities.

“Under his leadership, the Maui Emergency Management Agency has grown from nine to 25 staff members, expanded its presence and services to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, increased wildfire readiness and invested in emergency response technology and situational awareness tools,” it says. “Those investments are helping build a more resilient Maui County and better prepare communities for future emergencies.”

The statement concluded by saying that: “For decades, Bissen has served the people of Maui County as a prosecutor, judge and mayor. Throughout each role, he has focused on public service, community safety and thoughtful leadership. That commitment continues to guide his work as Maui County rebuilds, grows and prepares for the future.”

For more information, visit bissen2026.com or contact the Bissen 2026 Campaign Team at aloha@bissen2026.com.

The list of mayoral candidates who filed candidacy before the June 2 deadline includes the following:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.