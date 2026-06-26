Maui Fire Department announces Fourth of July fireworks rules, safety and sales information

Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

The sale of Fourth of July fireworks begins on Monday, June 29, 2026, and ends on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 8 p.m., according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains, which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.

Retail stores will not sell firecrackers for this holiday; therefore, firecracker permits will not be available for purchase at these stores.

Fireworks Rules:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of healthcare facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing severe burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers, to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks, away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

Firecracker Sales locations:

Walmart Parking Lot Tent: 101 Pakaula Street, Kahului

Safeway Maui Lani Wailuku Parking Lot Tent: 58 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku

Safeway Kīhei Parking Lot Tent: 277 Piʻikea Ave, Kīhei, HI 96753

The best way to stay safe is not to use fireworks at all. Leave fireworks to the professionals.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol03_Ch0121-0200D/HRS0132D/HRS_0132D-.htm