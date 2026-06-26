Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:41 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:09 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small, medium-period south swell will continue to fade tonight. Another small, long- period south swell will arrive and fill in on late Saturday, then peak on Sunday before gradually declining early next week. This swell should boost surf heights back up to near normal for this time of year.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with a slight decline possible early next week due to minor fluctuations of our trades. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain tiny through the first half of next week. A tiny bump in surf is possible for north-facing shores on Saturday with the arrival of a very small, medum-period west-northwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.