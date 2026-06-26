Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small, medium-period south swell will continue to fade tonight. Another small, long- period south swell will arrive and fill in on late Saturday, then peak on Sunday before gradually declining early next week. This swell should boost surf heights back up to near normal for this time of year.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with a slight decline possible early next week due to minor fluctuations of our trades. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain tiny through the first half of next week. A tiny bump in surf is possible for north-facing shores on Saturday with the arrival of a very small, medum-period west-northwest swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com