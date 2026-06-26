Maui Weather Forecast for June 26, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 77. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 87. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 73 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through much of next week as high pressure remains north of the region. Showers will focus mostly over windward and mountain areas as well as the night time and early morning hours. Occasional leeward showers will be possible. Wetter trade wind conditions are possible next week as areas of enhanced moisture are forecast to move through the islands.

Discussion

High pressure will remain firmly entrenched north of the area likely through next week, keeping moderate to breezy trade winds blowing. Aloft, an upper level low just north of the area will linger near the state and could allow some of the trade wind showers to be a bit heavier than normal. Showers in general will mostly focus over windward and mountain areas through this weekend with afternoon showers over leeward Big Island.

By next week, models indicate a few batches of enhanced moisture and higher dewpoint temperatures arriving, boosting shower chances. GFS model cross section data on Monday currently shows a plume of moisture with a depth up to 10,000 ft passing through the islands. Then on Wednesday another plume of enhanced moisture arrives. This would translate to more widespread trade wind showers and more frequent leeward spillover showers.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trades will persist through the forecast period. Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas as batches of moisture move in on the trades. Expect MVFR conditions within showers and VFR elsewhere.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscurations for windward sections of the Big Island. Conditions may linger into the morning due to the ongoing and upstream showers.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate turbulence downwind of terrain due to the breezy trade winds and will continue through the forecast period.

Marine

High pressure to the north will dominate through at least the first half of next week, keeping moderate to locally strong trade winds in place across Hawaiian waters. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typically windier waters around Maui and the Big Island. The SCA has been extended through Saturday afternoon, but may still need to be extended beyond this.

A small, medium-period south swell will gradually ease today into Saturday. Surf will fall below seasonal averages by tonight. Another small, long-period south swell will arrive and fill in on Saturday, then peak on Sunday before gradually declining early next week. This swell should boost surf heights back up to near normal.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy into early next week as breezy trades persist. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain small to tiny through the first half of next week. A tiny bump in surf is possible for north-facing shores on Saturday with the arrival of a very small, medum-period west- northwest swell.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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