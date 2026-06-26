OHA Board advances historic opportunity to expand Native Hawaiian ownership in Media

06/25/26 OHA Board of Trustees (BOT) Meeting – screen grab / YouTube

The Board of Trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs voted to advance further evaluation and due diligence regarding a potential acquisition involving KITV and KIKU. The trustees recognized the proposal as a rare and potentially transformational opportunity aligned with OHA’s long-term fiduciary responsibilities to Native Hawaiians and future generations.

Trustees emphasized that the action taken today does not represent the conclusion of a process, but rather the continuation of a thoughtful and deliberate evaluation of whether this opportunity can responsibly strengthen OHA’s trust assets while expanding Native Hawaiian presence, influence, and ownership in media and communications.

“At its core, the discussion is about whether Native Hawaiians are willing to lead boldly in the spaces that shape public understanding and public discourse and whether we are prepared to responsibly explore opportunities that could materially change that reality for future generations,” said OHA Board of Trustees Chairperson Kaialiʻi Kahele.

Trustees noted that stewardship of a public trust requires not only protecting existing resources, but positioning those resources to grow, diversify, and endure. A media acquisition of this scale presents multiple potential benefits that are difficult to replicate elsewhere, including:

Diversification and long-term growth of revenue streams supporting Native Hawaiian programs and priorities;

Expanded capacity to elevate Native Hawaiian stories, voices, and perspectives in mainstream media;

Greater visibility and normalization of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, ʻike Hawaiʻi, and Native Hawaiian values across public platforms;

Development of workforce and leadership pathways in journalism, communications, production, and technology; and

Opportunities to improve the accuracy, dignity, and fairness of Native Hawaiian representation in public discourse.

Trustees further emphasized that OHA is uniquely positioned to responsibly evaluate opportunities of this scale due to its independent fiduciary obligations, quasi-autonomous governance structure, and long-term trust responsibilities.

The Board acknowledged that any proposal involving significant trust assets must be subjected to rigorous financial, operational, legal, and governance review. Trustees reaffirmed that transparency, accountability, and data-informed decision-making will remain central to the process moving forward.

“OHA’s responsibility is not simply to manage present-day challenges, but to help create future opportunities,” said OHA Investment and Land Management Committee Chair Keoni Souza. “Thoughtful exploration of transformative opportunities is entirely consistent with our kuleana as fiduciaries.”

The Board also recognized the historic significance of the broader conversation now taking place within the Native Hawaiian community about ownership, institutional capacity, economic self determination, and representation.

“This moment reflects a larger question about who we aspire to become as a lāhui,” Chair Kahele added. “The willingness to thoughtfully evaluate bold opportunities is not recklessness — it is leadership grounded in vision, responsibility, and intergenerational stewardship. The struggle for our future has always been, in part, a struggle over information, ideas and who can tell the story. I’m happy the board believes this opportunity deserves a thorough and professional evaluation.”

Additional information regarding next steps, due diligence processes, and stakeholder engagement opportunities will be shared publicly as it becomes available.