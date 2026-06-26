Olowalu coastal resilience designs set for unveiling July 9 at Maui Ocean Center Sphere

The ocean’s proximity to Honoapiʻilani Highway jeopardizes the Olowalu-Ukumehame coastline and the main roadway between Central and West Maui. The state plans to realign the highway inland beginning in 2027. PC: Kelly James

Residents will get their first look at conceptual landscape designs for adapting the Olowalu-Ukumehame coastline to sea-level rise during a hybrid presentation July 9 at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Māʻalaea.

The Nature Conservancy and University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center are hosting the event as part of the “Olowalu: The Road to Resilience” project. For the past year, project coordinators have gathered community input to shape designs that combine climate science with traditional ecological knowledge.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with presentations starting at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session and reception. Those interested in attending in person or virtually can register here.

The project aims to develop nature-based solutions for the Olowalu-Ukumehame coastline, where sea-level rise and coastal erosion are already causing significant impacts, organizers said. The state plans to begin realigning Honoapiʻilani Highway inland starting in 2027, a project organizers say creates an opportunity to incorporate long-term resilience and ecosystem restoration into future land use along the corridor.

Scott Crawford, Maui marine director for The Nature Conservancy, said the conceptual designs show how nature-based solutions can strengthen coastal resilience and help restore natural functions to adapt to climate change while protecting the Olowalu reef.

“By working closely with the community, partners, and agencies, we are advancing practical, mauka-to-makai approaches that safeguard coral reefs and coastal resources while addressing community priorities,” Crawford said.

Residents participate an open house for the “Olowalu: The Road to Resilience” project. For the past year, project coordinators have gathered community input to shape designs that combine climate science with traditional ecological knowledge. PC: Nolan Clark



The July 9 presentation will cover coastal threats and hazards, findings from the community engagement process and the final co-design concepts. Presenters also plan to outline community concerns raised during the process and offer recommendations for future decision-making.

Judith Stilgenbauer, principal investigator for the University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center, said the proof-of-concept designs are meant to translate complex challenges into tangible ideas that can support future discussions and decisions about the coastline’s future.

Over the past year, the project team worked with residents, stakeholders and agency partners to develop designs intended to balance infrastructure needs, cultural values and environmental protection. As the highway realignment moves forward, the team said the concepts are meant to guide future actions affecting both community resilience and ecosystem health.

Organizers are encouraging community members to attend the July 9 event to learn more about the project and provide feedback. Additional information is available on the Olowalu: The Road to Resilience website.

Waves eat away the shoulder of Honoapiʻilani Highway at Milepost 14. PC: The Nature Conservancy