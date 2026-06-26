Precursory activity begins at Kīlauea; eruption window start for Episode 50 is today or tomorrow

Precursory activity has begun at Kīlauea volcano. PC: USGS (7:45 a.m., June 26, 2026) [V1cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (west Halemaʻumaʻu crater). VC: USGS

The summit eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu has resumed with weak precursory spattering, no overflows have occurred at this time. The onset of episode 50 fountaining will most likely occur between today, June 26, and tomorrow, June 27, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather, the HVO reports.

If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele’s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption, according to a Special Weather Statement. “Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances. Low level winds will carry any tephra to the west of the summit. If the eruption is strong enough to loft tephra above the trade wind inversion, tephra may be carried to the north,” the NWS reports.

If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Residents on Hawaiʻi Island should be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. The public should follow guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaiʻi, and be aware that road or park closures may occur.

[V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater). VC: USGS