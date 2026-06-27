Gov. Josh Green to lead Western Governors’ Association as chair

Gov. Josh Green (Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green will travel to Utah from Saturday evening through July 2 to attend the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting and take over as the organization’s chair, according to the Office of the Governor.

Green will join six other Western governors at the meeting, where he is set to launch his chair’s initiative, called Health Beyond Healthcare. The effort will focus on improving mental health outcomes across the region by addressing both clinical care and broader social and environmental factors that affect health and well-being, an announcement said.

Green will officially take over leadership of the bipartisan organization, which represents Western states and territories, at the close of the annual meeting.

“It is a privilege for Hawaiʻi to lead the Western Governors’ Association during this important moment,” Green said in a statement. “Supporting good mental health is one of the defining challenges of our time and improving outcomes requires us to look beyond the walls of a clinic. Through my chair’s initiative, Health Beyond Healthcare, I look forward to working with governors across the West to build healthier, stronger communities.”

Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan will serve as acting governor while Green is out of state.