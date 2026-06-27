Maui News

Hawai‘i Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of giving in Waimea through its Richard Smart Fund

June 27, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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2026 Richard Smart Fund Grantee, Kona Historical Society’s
Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Project. Photo credit: Andrew Richard Hara

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) is marking 25 years of impactful giving in Waimea with $500,000 in grants through its 2026 Richard Smart Fund. This year’s funding will benefit 29 community programs that are helping to advance culture, education, health and safety in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.

“For the past 25 years, the Richard Smart Fund has supported the people and organizations who care deeply about Waimea and its future,” said Michelle Pope, HCF program officer, Hawai‘i Island. “Each year, we see how this work continues to evolve, whether through culturally grounded healthcare, ‘āina stewardship, or new approaches to housing. This funding reflects what’s possible when we listen to community and work together to support what matters most.”

Established in 2001 through the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust, the Richard Smart Fund has distributed $8.65 million to 108 nonprofits serving Waimea.

In 2023, HCF refined the Richard Smart Fund grant program to better address current needs and opportunities through the guidance of the Waimea Community Weaving Hui – a community advisory group of local leaders.

Building on the relationships and insights shared through community conversations, this year’s grantees will also be invited to come together as a learning cohort. Through this space, they will share ʻike (knowledge), learn from one another, and explore culturally grounded and innovative approaches to caring for Waimea’s future, including stewardship of land and water, economic resilience, and community well-being.

The 2026 Richard Smart Fund grants range from $8,000 to $25,000, and include:

GranteeProgramGrant Amount
Alex & Duke De Rego FoundationWater Safety Ocean Awareness Education$21,612
Big Island MediationCommunity Mediation$15,000
Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Hawaii IncorporatedKuleana for Our Keiki Kāne: Culturally Grounded Mentorship for the Future Men of Waimea$20,000
Discover Your Kuleana (Fiscal Sponsor: Friends of the Future)Discover Your Kuleana 3.0$14,900
Five Mountains Hawaii dba Kīpuka o ke Ola (KOKO)Alaka‘i Mālama $25,000
Friends of the FutureTutu’s House$25,000
Hawai‘i Preparatory AcademyMālama ʻĀina in the Upper Pasture: A Reforestation and Learning Pilot $15,000
Hemp Hale InitiativeHale Initiative$10,000
Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra SocietyFree Children’s Education Concerts$10,000
Kauaʻi Music FestivalHawaiʻi Songwriting Festival 2026$15,000
Kawaihae Canoe ClubJunior Wa‘a Keiki Program$7,500
Leandra Rouse Creative (Fiscal Sponsor: Friends of the Future)Hawai‘i Beekeeper Legacy Project$12,688
Lehua Community Birth Center (Fiscal Sponsor: AABC Foundation Inc.)Midwifery Pathways Program: Connecting Generations of Care$12,500
Māla‘ai – The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle SchoolCulinary Garden at WMS: Integrating Soil Health into Student Learning$25,000
Mālama Kai FoundationRidge to Reef Ahupua‘a, Watershed Student Education Program$23,000
Nalukai Foundation2027 Nalukai Spring Innovative Stewardship Program$10,000
Parker SchoolHo‘okuleana: Strengthening Our Community Connections$12,000
Prince Dance CompanyHe Wāʻa He Honua: A Place-Based Education and Performance Initiative Rooted in Waimea$20,000
Project No Ke Ola Pono O Nā Keiki (Fiscal Sponsor: Friends of the Future)Project No Ke Ola Pono O Nā Keiki $20,000
Small World PreschoolAccessible Early Education for our Young Keiki$25,000
St. James Episcopal ChurchWaimea Community Meal$10,000
The Kohala CenterThe Waimea Food Story: Building Community One Plate at a Time$20,000
The Rama TreeE Ola Ka Wai Ola! O Wau Ka Wai Ola! A Community Mālama ‘Āina Mural$20,000
Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative Inc.ʻŌuli Park Revitalization$10,000
Waimea Community Association“Welcome to Waimea” signs$8,000
Waimea Country SchoolFoundations of Kuleana: Strengthening Waimea’s Future through Garden, Art, and Service$17,800
Waimea Elementary SchoolCommunity Resource Center$25,000
Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders’ Association, Inc.Paniolo Festival$25,000
Waimea Resilience Hub (Fiscal Sponsor: Friends of the Future)Waimea Resilience Hub$25,000

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the Richard Smart Fund in Waimea, investing in projects like ours that help tell the story of our community,” said Leandra Rouse, founder and curator of Hawai‘i Beekeeper Legacy Project. “Their support allowed us to bring the Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Exhibit to Waimea last spring and share a unique part of our island’s agricultural history. We are grateful for the opportunity to go deeper into our research, preserve these stories, honor the families who helped shape Hawaiʻi Island’s beekeeping industry, and share this unique history with communities across the state.”

2026 Richard Smart Fund Grantee, Kona Historical Society’s
Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Project. Photo credit: Andrew Richard Hara

To learn more about the Richard Smart Fund, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/island-by-island/richard-smart-fund.

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