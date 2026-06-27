Hawai‘i Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of giving in Waimea through its Richard Smart Fund

2026 Richard Smart Fund Grantee, Kona Historical Society’s

Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Project. Photo credit: Andrew Richard Hara

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) is marking 25 years of impactful giving in Waimea with $500,000 in grants through its 2026 Richard Smart Fund. This year’s funding will benefit 29 community programs that are helping to advance culture, education, health and safety in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.

“For the past 25 years, the Richard Smart Fund has supported the people and organizations who care deeply about Waimea and its future,” said Michelle Pope, HCF program officer, Hawai‘i Island. “Each year, we see how this work continues to evolve, whether through culturally grounded healthcare, ‘āina stewardship, or new approaches to housing. This funding reflects what’s possible when we listen to community and work together to support what matters most.”

Established in 2001 through the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust, the Richard Smart Fund has distributed $8.65 million to 108 nonprofits serving Waimea.

In 2023, HCF refined the Richard Smart Fund grant program to better address current needs and opportunities through the guidance of the Waimea Community Weaving Hui – a community advisory group of local leaders.

Building on the relationships and insights shared through community conversations, this year’s grantees will also be invited to come together as a learning cohort. Through this space, they will share ʻike (knowledge), learn from one another, and explore culturally grounded and innovative approaches to caring for Waimea’s future, including stewardship of land and water, economic resilience, and community well-being.

The 2026 Richard Smart Fund grants range from $8,000 to $25,000, and include:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the Richard Smart Fund in Waimea, investing in projects like ours that help tell the story of our community,” said Leandra Rouse, founder and curator of Hawai‘i Beekeeper Legacy Project. “Their support allowed us to bring the Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Exhibit to Waimea last spring and share a unique part of our island’s agricultural history. We are grateful for the opportunity to go deeper into our research, preserve these stories, honor the families who helped shape Hawaiʻi Island’s beekeeping industry, and share this unique history with communities across the state.”

2026 Richard Smart Fund Grantee, Kona Historical Society’s

Hawaiʻi Beekeeper Legacy Project. Photo credit: Andrew Richard Hara

To learn more about the Richard Smart Fund, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/island-by-island/richard-smart-fund .