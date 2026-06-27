Hui No‘eau debuts juried show of prints, metals and ceramics

The juried Impressions & Imprints exhibition will show at the Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center through July 24. PC: Hui No‘eau

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center has opened Impressions & Imprints, a juried exhibition of printmaking, metalsmithing and ceramics on view through July 24 at the center’s galleries on the Kaluanui Estate in Upcountry Makawao.

The free show weds two-dimensional and sculptural works that examine texture, mark-making and the physical traces left by hand and tools across different materials. The exhibition was juried by artists and educators David Peterson, Michael Takemoto and David Vitarelli, who selected pieces demonstrating technical skill and exploration of material processes.

Located at 2841 Baldwin Ave., Hui No‘eau offers year-round exhibitions, classes, workshops and community arts programs for all ages, and visitors are encouraged to explore the grounds in addition to the galleries, the announcement said. Impressions & Imprints is supported in part by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors may call 808-572-6560 or check the center’s website for more information.