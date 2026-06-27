Maui Council committee to hear update on homeless safe parking zone

Council Member Shane Sinenci, chair of the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee. PC: Maui County Council

Department of Human Concerns officials will update Maui County Council members Monday morning on the status of a safe parking project aimed at providing homeless people a secure place to sleep in their vehicles overnight.

Chaired by Council Member Shane Sinenci, the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Monday for an update on the pilot project.

The Council appropriated money in the fiscal year 2023 budget to establish a safe zone or sleeping space for the houseless, Sinenci said. The Council later unanimously approved a bill to authorize a pilot program to allow people to use their vehicles for human habitation during specified hours at parking lots to be designated and managed by the County.

The pilot project has not yet been established, Sinenci said.

“Houselessness is an ongoing concern, and the Council continues to seek sustainable, long-term solutions for the community,” said Sinenci, who holds the seat for the East Maui residency area. “I am grateful to receive this update and hear how the pilot project is moving forward for the benefit and safety of all Maui County residents.”

The meeting will be held online via Microsoft Teams. Members of the public may attend in-person at the Council Chambers on the eighth floor of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. Akakū Community Media will televise the meeting on cable Channel 53. The meeting will also be available for live viewing at MauiCounty.us, on the council’s Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at mauicounty.us/agendas.

For more information, contact committee staff at wassp.committee@mauicounty.us or call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.