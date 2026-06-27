Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 02:13 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 09:06 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:06 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small, long period south swell will peak on Sunday, before gradually declining through the first half of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with a slight decline possible early next week due to minor fluctuations of our trades. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain small to tiny through the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.