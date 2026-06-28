Maui Surf Forecast for June 29, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 02:44 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 09:32 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:54 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:28 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long period south swell will maintain through Monday then gradually decline over the next few days. Another larger south swell energy pulse will arrive next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain nearly flat.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.