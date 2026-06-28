MEO welcomes 6 summer interns, offers real-world job experience and more

MEO held an intern orientation Wednesday for the six high school and college students working at MEO this summer.

Maui Economic Opportunity welcomes six summer interns, offering them an opportunity for real-world job experience, to explore pathways that serve the community and maybe inspire them to return and become Maui County’s future leaders.

An orientation hosted by MEO’s executive staff, including Executive Director Maggie Batangan and CEO Debbie Cabebe, was held Wednesday. The high school and college students received a history of the 61-year-old Community Action Agency, were introduced to the mission of MEO and were given an exercise in assessing community needs for Maui youth.

(Vaping, technology/artificial intelligence, cost of living and housing were among the needs cited by the interns.)

MEO held an Intern Orientation Wednesday in the Administration Conference Room. Shown are interns (front from left): Jasmyn Yun, Jeremiah Jacinto, Taesia Keomoungkhoune, Kamei Freitas, Andrea Garcia and Lina Henson (standing second from right). MEO staff who attended (standing from left): Christy Chun, Chief Operating Officer; Jared Appleby, Chief Financial Officer; Maggie Batangan, Executive Director; Debbie Cabebe, Chief Executive Officer; Chad Lee, Transportation Shop mechanic; Gay Sibonga, Chief Programs Officer; Aubrey Anana, Executive Administrator; and Melissa Magonigle, Human Resources Director.

The interns, the departments they are working in, their high school, college and majors, follow:

Lina Henson , Youth Services, Maui High (2025), University of Nevada Las Vegas, business.

, Youth Services, Maui High (2025), University of Nevada Las Vegas, business. Andrea Garcia , Human Resources, Maui High (2024), UH-Maui College, business administration.

, Human Resources, Maui High (2024), UH-Maui College, business administration. Taesia Keomoungkhoune , Fiscal Department, Baldwin High (2020), UH-Maui College, accounting.

, Fiscal Department, Baldwin High (2020), UH-Maui College, accounting. Kamei Freitas , Transportation Bus Maintenance Shop, King Kekaulike High School senior.

, Transportation Bus Maintenance Shop, King Kekaulike High School senior. Jeremiah Jacinto , Administration/Operations, Baldwin High (2026), Harvard University, aerospace engineering and government.

, Administration/Operations, Baldwin High (2026), Harvard University, aerospace engineering and government. Jasmyn Yun, Administration/Operations, Maui High (2026), Gonzaga University, biomedical engineering.

Executive Director Maggie Batangan gives MEO’s summer interns a taste of assessing community needs, which MEO does every three years, and developing programs to meet those needs. The focus of the exercise was on community needs for youth.

MEO administrative leadership selected the interns based on recommendations from Maui Economic Development Board and UH-Maui College and submissions to MEO. They each are receiving a stipend through MEO, MEDB or UH-Maui College, and most will be with MEO through the end of July.

“I was initially drawn to intern at MEO because I was inspired by the impact the organization has on the Maui community,” said intern Jacinto. “Having personally benefited from several of its programs, I saw firsthand how meaningful its services are to local residents.

“I wanted to better understand how MEO creates positive change and helps improve the lives of individuals and families throughout Maui.”

While MEO has hosted interns through the years, this summer program represents a concerted effort by the nonprofit agency to introduce Maui youth to MEO’s mission of helping people in need and to offer opportunities to gain workplace skills through hands-on experience, said MEO Human Resources Director Melissa Magonigle.

“This is an opportunity for MEO to help nurture the next generation of Maui County leaders,” said Batantan. “Maybe some of these interns will be inspired by the work of MEO, return to Maui and contribute to the betterment of our community.”