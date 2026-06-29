AAA employees build 102 bicycles for Maui youth in partnership with Maui United Way

AAA employees build 102 bicycles for Maui youth. Photo Credit: Maui United Way

Maui United Way rallied 175 AAA employees staying at the Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali to trade in their beach chairs for bike tools this past Friday. As part of a community service and team-building initiative, the AAA employees who were visiting Maui partnered with Maui United Way to assemble and donate 102 bicycles for foster youth across Maui County.

AAA employees from across the nation were divided into teams and participated in a friendly bike-building competition before the bicycles were distributed through community partners serving the island’s foster youth, including keiki in Hāna, foster youth and keiki displaced by the 2023 wildfires.

The event showcased the impact of corporate volunteerism and community partnerships in making the islands a better place.

The nonprofit agency is also supporting the Stuff the Bus school supplies drive that will take place on July 12 at Raising Cane’s in Kahului.

AAA employees build 102 bicycles for Maui youth. Photo Credit: Maui United Way

AAA employees build 102 bicycles for Maui youth. Photo Credit: Maui United Way