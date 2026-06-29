Maui News

Kalaupapa National Historical Park to offer public tours starting July 9

June 29, 2026, 6:12 AM HST
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Kalaupapa. Image Credit: NPS Photo/K. Sedlacek

For the first time, Kalaupapa National Historical Park will offer public tours starting July 9, 2026. The tours will be provided twice a week, and reservations can be made beginning June 26, according to an announcement on the Park’s social media pages.

Parks officials note that this tour is strenuous. Participants must be prepared to hike up to 8 miles in hot, humid conditions, including traversing the Kalaupapa Pali Trail in both directions (approximately 3 miles one way, 1700 foot elevation change, equivalent to 20 flights of stairs and over 2,000 steps).

Interested individuals can make reservations at recreation.gov:

  • Participants must be at least 16 years old.
  • Reservation tickets are $20 per person with a $1 non-refundable ticket fee for each reservation.
  • Reservations must be completed at least 24 hours in advance.

To learn more about the park, visit nps.gov/kala/planyourvisit/basicinfo.

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