Pacific leaders join Hawaiʻi, California in climate resilience pact

Officials gather at the Pacific Climate Summit to deepen regional cooperation on climate adaptation and resilience. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Representatives from Hawaiʻi, California and five other Pacific jurisdictions wrapped up the inaugural Pacific Climate Summit this month with a joint pledge to deepen regional cooperation on climate adaptation and resilience.

Officials from California, Fiji, Guam, Hawaiʻi, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Weno took part in the three-day gathering in Honolulu, according to a news release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The summit focused on shared climate challenges and sought to advance practical solutions for island nations and coastal states across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Across the Pacific, rising temperatures are driving more frequent and severe climate impacts, exposing communities to mounting climate-related hazards at great cost to households, communities, businesses, and public budgets,” according to a joint statement issued at the close of the summit. “The jurisdictions recognize that strengthening regional adaptive capacity and resilience is vital to ensuring that the diverse communities, natural ecosystems, and built economies of the Pacific can continue to thrive despite the escalating challenges, shocks, and stresses of climate change and other environmental pressures.”

Ryan Kanakaʻole, DLNR’s acting chairperson, said climate change crosses borders and that the challenges facing Hawaiʻi are shared by its Pacific neighbors. The partnership allows the jurisdictions to combine knowledge, Indigenous ecological wisdom and resources to protect coastlines, watersheds and communities “from ridge to reef,” he said.

“The Pacific region is at the frontline of climate change,” said Leah Laramee, Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commissioncoordinator. “We are incredibly proud to lock arms with our international Pacific family. This joint statement transitions us from isolated island strategies into a powerhouse of shared solutions for a safer, more resilient future.”

The summit did not include specific funding commitments or implementation timelines.