Purdy to oversee ʻāina stewardship and youth, community programming for Liliʻuokalani Trust

Mana Purdy

Mana Purdy has been named executive director of Keahuolū, the 3,200-acre ahupuaʻa managed by Liliʻuokalani Trust.

Born and raised in Waimea, Purdy has over a decade of experience with the Trust, working in roles ranging from natural assets and operations to managing director of new initiatives. He now has kuleana (responsibility) over the ahupuaʻa, a traditional Hawaiian land division designed for self-sufficiency, allowing communities to thrive without exploiting neighboring lands.

Purdy will oversee ʻāina stewardship, as well as youth and community programming, supportive services, and the cultivation and implementation of innovative ideas that benefit Native Hawaiian youth and families. This includes programs and services operated from the Trust’s Kīpuka Kona office.

“The Trust created this role to ensure our stewardship of this ahupuaʻa was considered holistically,” said Ellise Morimoto, a spokesperson for the Trust. “Our goal with this role is to ensure that all activity in this area supports the goal of thriving Hawaiian children. Leasing and development activities will continue to be managed by the Trust’s Endowment Team in Honolulu.”

Purdy assumed the role on June 15. His immediate plans include expanding current activities at Makalapua Shopping Center by enhancing the popular Food Truck Fridays. There will also be opportunities for the Trust’s youth to utilize spaces vacated by previous retail tenants.

Now in Kona, Purdy remains on the Trust’s senior leadership team based out of Honolulu and reports directly to the president and chief executive officer.