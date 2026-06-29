Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday

County of Maui photo of recent Lahaina Community Meeting

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

A presentation from Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) on evacuation management and wildfire mitigation

A brief update on the status of the King Kamehameha III Elementary School rebuild

A progress report on Hawaiian Electric Co.’s West Maui projects

Details on upcoming community events, Lahaina Homecoming and Kuhinia Maui

Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including information on the Ho‘okumu Hou Strategic Voluntary Mitigation Buyout Program

In order to provide residents with more individual assistance, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery and Maui Emergency Management Agency; 4LEAF; Hawaiian Electric Co.; US Department of Agriculture; and Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.