Special Olympics Hawaiʻi team wins total 4 gold medals, 1 bronze at 2026 national games

Photo by Special Olympics Hawai‘i

The aloha spirit and athletic prowess of Hawaiʻi Special Olympians shined brighter on a national stage as Hui ʻO Hawaiʻi — the Special Olympics Hawaiʻi team — wrapped up participation at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis, Minn.

Hui ʻO Hawaiʻi added three more medals to its overall medal count by the end of competition June 26. The team won a total of four gold medals and one bronze medal during the games.

There were 16 Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes, 2 Unified Partners and their coaches — all hailing from O‘ahu, Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island — who represented the islands at this year’s games, competing in basketball, bowling and track and field events as well as participating in youth leadership programs.











Hui ʻO Hawaiʻi results June 25-26

TRACK AND FIELD

4×100 relay: Participation ribbon

Maja Gonya, Hawaiʻi Island

100m run: Bronze

Bronze Shot put: 8th place

Danielle Castrence, Maui

200m run: 4th place

4th place Running long jump: 4th place

Kassandra Okinaka, Hawaiʻi Island

200m run: 8th place

8th place Running long jump: 4th place











BASKETBALL

Traditional 5-on-5: Gold

BOWLING

Unified team: 4th place

Johnathan Anderson and Bradley McDermott-Sa, Kauaʻi

Unified doubles: Gold

Herbert Taitingfong and Brandon Taitingfong, O‘ahu

Unified doubles: 4th place

Photo by Special Olympics Hawai‘i

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games ran through June 26, celebrating the Special Olympics movement while promoting acceptance and inclusion through sports and highlighting abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s Special Olympics USA Games was one of the largest, most inclusive sporting events in the country. It brought together 3,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, 10,000 volunteers and an expected 75,000 fans from all 50 states.

The games aim to spark a ripple effect that transforms lives, unites communities and changes the world.

Visit the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games website for additional information about the annual games and more.

Those who want to support Special Olympics Hawai‘i can donate online to any of the athletes, coaches, sports or Hui ʻO Hawaiʻi.

Photo by Special Olympics Hawai‘i