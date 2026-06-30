Ahi labeling law requiring country-of-origin transparency takes effect July 1, 2026

Act 238 brings country-of-origin transparency to raw processed ahi sold at covered retail establishments. Photo courtesy of the Hawaiʻi Longline Association.

Act 238 (2025) takes effect tomorrow, July 1, 2026, requiring country-of-origin labeling for all raw processed ahi sold at retail. The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity notes this law is critical to safeguard consumers and support local fisheries.

“Consumers deserve clear and accurate information about the food they buy,” said Chairperson Sharon Hurd. “This law provides shoppers with country-of-origin information at the point of sale while recognizing the value of Hawaiʻi’s commercial fishing industry.”

Retailers licensed under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, which includes establishments that purchase more than $230,000 of fresh or frozen produce, must comply with the new law.

Covered retail establishments may not keep, offer, display, expose for sale, or solicit the sale of raw processed ahi without a label stating the country in which the ahi was landed.

The department’s Quality Assurance Division will conduct outreach and education. Non-compliance may result in warnings or legal action.

For labeling questions, contact: dab.ms.labeling@hawaii.gov