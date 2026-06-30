Hawaii State FCU donates $20,000 to the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer, Andrew Rosen, (at right) presents a $20,000 check donation to Nainoa Mau, executive director, Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi; (left) and Lynn Hiyakumoto, Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi Board of Directors, president. Courtesy photo

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated $20,000 to the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi in support of its 77th Annual Book Sale, which was held June 13- 21 at the Ward Centre.

As title sponsor of the Book Sale, Hawaii State FCU also hosted an exclusive Members’ Preview Sale on June 12, giving members early access to thousands of books and other media before the event opened to the public.

“Hawaii State FCU is proud to continue our longstanding support of the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi and the Annual Book Sale,” said Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff at Hawaii State FCU. “For more than 75 years, this event has helped promote reading, learning and access to educational resources while supporting public libraries statewide. We are honored to be a part of an event that continues to make a meaningful impact on our community.”

Hawaii State FCU has served as title sponsor of the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi Annual Book Sale since 2013. Since then, the credit union has donated more than $320,000 to support the organization and has helped raise more than $100,000 in book sale revenue through its Members’ Preview Sale events.

The 77th Annual Book Sale will feature more than 125,000 books across every category, along with CDs, DVDs, comics, manga and other hard-to-find items. The sale will take place at Ward Centre in the former Roger Dunn/Famous Footwear space located on the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street.

Originally established in 1947, the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi Annual Book Sale has become Hawaiʻi’s largest used book sale and one of the organization’s most anticipated community events, drawing thousands of residents and visitors each year. For more information, visit www.FLHhawaii.org.