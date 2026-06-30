Maui Economic Development Board to host AI-focused Tech ʻOhana session July 8

Dana and Josh Ellis, co-founders of Abra Hospitality, will be featured speakers July 8 during a gathering of the next Maui Tech ʻOhana. Courtesy photos

The Maui Economic Development Board will hold its next Maui Tech ʻOhana gathering from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 8, featuring Dana and Josh Ellis, co-founders of Abra Hospitality, an artificial intelligence platform that hotels use to manage guest communications.

The event is supported by the County of Maui, according to organizers.

The Ellises are expected to describe how they built Abra and discuss how artificial intelligence is changing guest service operations in the hospitality industry, organizers said. The presentation is also expected to cover Hawaiʻi’s technology sector and what entrepreneurs need to know when building AI-based companies, according to event details.

Maui Tech ʻOhana sessions are informal networking events open to anyone interested in Maui County’s technology sector. Each session includes a short presentation on a business or technology topic followed by an opportunity for attendees to connect with others in related fields, organizers said.

Registration is required. In-person seating is limited, but a livestream option is available for virtual attendees. Organizers said presentations are not recorded for later distribution.