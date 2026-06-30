Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 03:46 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:31 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:14 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The small medium period south swell will keep surf heights elevated along south facing shores this afternoon before declining Wednesday. A series of small medium to long period south southwesterly swells are expected Thursday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy and increase Wednesday as trade winds increase. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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