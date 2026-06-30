Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The small medium period south swell will keep surf heights elevated along south facing shores this afternoon before declining Wednesday. A series of small medium to long period south southwesterly swells are expected Thursday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy and increase Wednesday as trade winds increase. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com