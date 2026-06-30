United Public Workers endorses Pāʻele Kiakona, expanding labor support in House District 14

Pā’ele Kiakona

The United Public Workers, AFSCME Local 646, AFL-CIO, has endorsed Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona for Hawaiʻi State House District 14, becoming the third major labor union to endorse his campaign.

UPW joins the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142 and the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA) in endorsing Kiakona, reflecting growing support from organized labor for his campaign’s focus on affordable housing, economic security, and community-led recovery in West Maui.

Sign waving for Pā’ele Kiakona

UPW represents thousands of state and county employees across Hawaiʻi, including blue-collar workers, healthcare professionals, institutional employees, and correctional workers. The union advocates for safe workplaces, fair treatment, and quality public services.

As West Maui continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts, labor organizations are placing increased emphasis on housing affordability, economic stability, and local leadership. “We believe your record of strong leadership, your vision, and your experience will help us improve the lives of our members and their families,” UPW leadership noted in their endorsement.

“I am deeply grateful to receive the endorsement of the United Public Workers,” Kiakona said. “UPW’s blue-collar workers, road and water crews, refuse collectors, and health and institutional workers do the heavy lifting that keeps our communities functioning. Their physically demanding work is the literal foundation of West Maui’s recovery, and I don’t take lightly the trust they are placing in this campaign.

“Receiving this support from major labor groups across the state tells me that the fight for working families is bigger than any one party or candidate. I look forward to earning that trust every day by standing up for safe working conditions, strong public infrastructure, respected workers, and local families who deserve to stay in the place they call home.”

Since entering the race, Kiakona has focused his campaign on three priorities:

Housing Sovereignty: Expanding long-term housing opportunities for local residents and addressing the impacts of short-term vacation rentals.

Expanding long-term housing opportunities for local residents and addressing the impacts of short-term vacation rentals. Economic Justice: Supporting living wages and policies that help working families remain in their communities.

Supporting living wages and policies that help working families remain in their communities. Community-Led Recovery: Ensuring rebuilding decisions are guided by residents and local priorities.

With endorsements from HGEA, ILWU Local 142, and now UPW, Kiakona has earned the support of three of Hawaiʻi’s major labor unions as the August election approaches.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.